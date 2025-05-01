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Gluconeogenesis definitions

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  • Gluconeogenesis
    Metabolic pathway converting pyruvate to glucose through 11 reactions, with four steps distinct from glycolysis.
  • Pyruvate
    Three-carbon molecule serving as the starting point for glucose synthesis in gluconeogenesis.
  • Oxaloacetate
    Four-carbon intermediate formed by carboxylation of pyruvate, essential for the first step of gluconeogenesis.
  • Phosphoenolpyruvate
    High-energy intermediate produced from oxaloacetate via decarboxylation and phosphorylation.
  • Fructose 1,6-bisphosphate
    Six-carbon sugar phosphate acting as a key intermediate, split or formed during glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.
  • Fructose 6-phosphate
    Monophosphate sugar formed by dephosphorylation of fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, preceding glucose formation.
  • Glucose 6-phosphate
    Phosphorylated glucose derivative, last intermediate before free glucose is produced in gluconeogenesis.
  • Pyruvate Carboxylase
    Enzyme catalyzing the addition of carbon dioxide to pyruvate, requiring ATP, to yield oxaloacetate.
  • PEP Carboxykinase
    Enzyme responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate, using GTP and releasing CO2.
  • Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase
    Enzyme removing a phosphate group from fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, forming fructose 6-phosphate.
  • Glucose 6-phosphatase
    Enzyme catalyzing the removal of phosphate from glucose 6-phosphate, yielding free glucose.
  • ATP
    Energy molecule consumed in several steps of gluconeogenesis to drive energetically unfavorable reactions.
  • GTP
    Nucleotide triphosphate used as an energy source specifically in the conversion of oxaloacetate to PEP.
  • NADH
    Electron carrier oxidized during gluconeogenesis, providing reducing power for specific reactions.
  • Cori Cycle
    Metabolic circuit recycling lactate from muscles to liver, where it is converted back to glucose.