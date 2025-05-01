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Gluconeogenesis Metabolic pathway converting pyruvate to glucose through 11 reactions, with four steps distinct from glycolysis. Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule serving as the starting point for glucose synthesis in gluconeogenesis. Oxaloacetate Four-carbon intermediate formed by carboxylation of pyruvate, essential for the first step of gluconeogenesis. Phosphoenolpyruvate High-energy intermediate produced from oxaloacetate via decarboxylation and phosphorylation. Fructose 1,6-bisphosphate Six-carbon sugar phosphate acting as a key intermediate, split or formed during glycolysis and gluconeogenesis. Fructose 6-phosphate Monophosphate sugar formed by dephosphorylation of fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, preceding glucose formation. Glucose 6-phosphate Phosphorylated glucose derivative, last intermediate before free glucose is produced in gluconeogenesis. Pyruvate Carboxylase Enzyme catalyzing the addition of carbon dioxide to pyruvate, requiring ATP, to yield oxaloacetate. PEP Carboxykinase Enzyme responsible for converting oxaloacetate to phosphoenolpyruvate, using GTP and releasing CO2. Fructose 1,6-bisphosphatase Enzyme removing a phosphate group from fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, forming fructose 6-phosphate. Glucose 6-phosphatase Enzyme catalyzing the removal of phosphate from glucose 6-phosphate, yielding free glucose. ATP Energy molecule consumed in several steps of gluconeogenesis to drive energetically unfavorable reactions. GTP Nucleotide triphosphate used as an energy source specifically in the conversion of oxaloacetate to PEP. NADH Electron carrier oxidized during gluconeogenesis, providing reducing power for specific reactions. Cori Cycle Metabolic circuit recycling lactate from muscles to liver, where it is converted back to glucose.
Gluconeogenesis definitions
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