Gluconeogenesis Metabolic pathway converting pyruvate to glucose through 11 reactions, with four steps distinct from glycolysis.

Pyruvate Three-carbon molecule serving as the starting point for glucose synthesis in gluconeogenesis.

Oxaloacetate Four-carbon intermediate formed by carboxylation of pyruvate, essential for the first step of gluconeogenesis.

Phosphoenolpyruvate High-energy intermediate produced from oxaloacetate via decarboxylation and phosphorylation.

Fructose 1,6-bisphosphate Six-carbon sugar phosphate acting as a key intermediate, split or formed during glycolysis and gluconeogenesis.

Fructose 6-phosphate Monophosphate sugar formed by dephosphorylation of fructose 1,6-bisphosphate, preceding glucose formation.