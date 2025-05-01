Glycolysis A metabolic pathway converting glucose to pyruvate, producing ATP and regulated at key irreversible steps for energy control.

ATP A molecule serving as the main energy currency in cells, whose concentration determines the rate of glycolysis.

Pyruvate The end product of glycolysis, its formation is tightly regulated to match cellular energy needs.

Allosteric Enzyme A protein whose activity is modulated by molecules binding at sites other than the active site, crucial for pathway regulation.

Phosphofructokinase The main regulatory enzyme in glycolysis, acting as the primary control point and responding to ATP, ADP, and AMP levels.

Hexokinase An enzyme catalyzing the first step of glycolysis, subject to inhibition by its product to prevent excess metabolite buildup.