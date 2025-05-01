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Glycolysis Regulation definitions

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  • Glycolysis
    A metabolic pathway converting glucose to pyruvate, producing ATP and regulated at key irreversible steps for energy control.
  • ATP
    A molecule serving as the main energy currency in cells, whose concentration determines the rate of glycolysis.
  • Pyruvate
    The end product of glycolysis, its formation is tightly regulated to match cellular energy needs.
  • Allosteric Enzyme
    A protein whose activity is modulated by molecules binding at sites other than the active site, crucial for pathway regulation.
  • Phosphofructokinase
    The main regulatory enzyme in glycolysis, acting as the primary control point and responding to ATP, ADP, and AMP levels.
  • Hexokinase
    An enzyme catalyzing the first step of glycolysis, subject to inhibition by its product to prevent excess metabolite buildup.
  • Pyruvate Kinase
    An enzyme catalyzing the final step of glycolysis, its activity is reduced when ATP is abundant to slow pyruvate production.
  • Irreversible Reaction
    A step in glycolysis proceeding in one direction, serving as a key regulatory point due to its commitment to pathway flow.
  • Feedback Control
    A regulatory mechanism where pathway products or intermediates modulate enzyme activity to maintain metabolic balance.
  • Glucose-6-Phosphate
    A glycolytic intermediate that can enter other pathways and inhibits hexokinase to prevent unnecessary glucose phosphorylation.
  • Fructose-1,6-Bisphosphate
    A committed glycolytic intermediate formed at the main regulatory step, signaling the pathway's progression toward pyruvate.
  • Energy Homeostasis
    The cellular state achieved by adjusting metabolic pathway rates to balance ATP production and consumption.
  • Product Intermediate
    A molecule formed during glycolysis that can influence enzyme activity and pathway regulation.
  • AMP
    A molecule indicating low cellular energy, which activates glycolytic enzymes to increase ATP production.
  • ADP
    A molecule signaling energy demand, which stimulates glycolytic regulation to enhance ATP synthesis.