What is the main purpose of glycolysis regulation in cells? Glycolysis regulation controls the production of ATP and pyruvate to meet the cell's energy needs. It ensures efficient energy metabolism by adjusting glycolysis speed based on ATP levels and intermediates.

Which steps of glycolysis are considered irreversible and regulated allosterically? Steps 1, 3, and 10 are irreversible and are regulated by allosteric enzymes. These steps are catalyzed by hexokinase, phosphofructokinase (PFK), and pyruvate kinase (PK), respectively.

Which enzyme acts as the main control point in glycolysis regulation? Phosphofructokinase (PFK) at step 3 is the main control point. It commits glucose to glycolysis by producing fructose 1,6-bisphosphate.

How does high ATP concentration affect phosphofructokinase (PFK) activity? High ATP inhibits PFK, slowing down glycolysis. This prevents unnecessary ATP production when energy is sufficient.

What effect do ADP and AMP have on PFK activity? ADP and AMP activate PFK, increasing glycolysis. Their presence signals low ATP, prompting the cell to make more ATP.

Why is step 3, not step 1, considered the main control point of glycolysis? Step 3 commits glucose to glycolysis, while the product of step 1 (glucose-6-phosphate) can enter other pathways. Therefore, regulation at step 3 is more effective for controlling glycolysis.