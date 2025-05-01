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Glycolysis definitions

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  • Glycolysis
    A ten-step metabolic pathway that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH in the process.
  • Phase A
    The energy-consuming first half of glycolysis, converting glucose into two Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate molecules.
  • Phase B
    The energy-producing second half of glycolysis, generating ATP, NADH, and pyruvate from Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate.
  • Hexokinase
    An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose, using ATP to add a phosphate group.
  • Phosphofructokinase
    A key regulatory enzyme that adds a second phosphate to fructose 6-phosphate, committing it to glycolysis.
  • Aldolase
    An enzyme that cleaves fructose 1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon sugars during glycolysis.
  • Isomerase
    A class of enzymes that rearrange molecular structures without changing the molecular formula.
  • Dehydrogenase
    A class of enzymes responsible for oxidation reactions, transferring electrons to NAD+ to form NADH.
  • Mutase
    A type of isomerase that shifts functional groups, such as phosphates, within a molecule.
  • Pyruvate
    The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed after the final phosphate transfer.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule produced and consumed during glycolysis, serving as the cell's main energy currency.
  • NADH
    An electron carrier generated during glycolysis, storing energy for later use in cellular respiration.
  • Phosphoenolpyruvate
    A high-energy intermediate in glycolysis, donating its phosphate to ADP to form ATP and pyruvate.
  • Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphate
    A six-carbon sugar with two phosphate groups, formed after the second phosphorylation in glycolysis.
  • Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate
    A three-carbon sugar phosphate produced in phase A, serving as the substrate for energy extraction in phase B.