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Glycolysis A ten-step metabolic pathway that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH in the process. Phase A The energy-consuming first half of glycolysis, converting glucose into two Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate molecules. Phase B The energy-producing second half of glycolysis, generating ATP, NADH, and pyruvate from Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate. Hexokinase An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose, using ATP to add a phosphate group. Phosphofructokinase A key regulatory enzyme that adds a second phosphate to fructose 6-phosphate, committing it to glycolysis. Aldolase An enzyme that cleaves fructose 1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon sugars during glycolysis. Isomerase A class of enzymes that rearrange molecular structures without changing the molecular formula. Dehydrogenase A class of enzymes responsible for oxidation reactions, transferring electrons to NAD+ to form NADH. Mutase A type of isomerase that shifts functional groups, such as phosphates, within a molecule. Pyruvate The three-carbon end product of glycolysis, formed after the final phosphate transfer. ATP A high-energy molecule produced and consumed during glycolysis, serving as the cell's main energy currency. NADH An electron carrier generated during glycolysis, storing energy for later use in cellular respiration. Phosphoenolpyruvate A high-energy intermediate in glycolysis, donating its phosphate to ADP to form ATP and pyruvate. Fructose 1,6-Bisphosphate A six-carbon sugar with two phosphate groups, formed after the second phosphorylation in glycolysis. Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate A three-carbon sugar phosphate produced in phase A, serving as the substrate for energy extraction in phase B.
Glycolysis definitions
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