Glycolysis A ten-step metabolic pathway that splits glucose into two pyruvate molecules, producing ATP and NADH in the process.

Phase A The energy-consuming first half of glycolysis, converting glucose into two Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate molecules.

Phase B The energy-producing second half of glycolysis, generating ATP, NADH, and pyruvate from Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate.

Hexokinase An enzyme that catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose, using ATP to add a phosphate group.

Phosphofructokinase A key regulatory enzyme that adds a second phosphate to fructose 6-phosphate, committing it to glycolysis.

Aldolase An enzyme that cleaves fructose 1,6-bisphosphate into two three-carbon sugars during glycolysis.