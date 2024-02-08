Glycolysis

Classify each one of the following reactions as phosphorylation (P), isomerization (I), or neither (N).

a) ____ Conversion of glucose into glucose-6-phosphate.

b) ____ Conversion of glucose-6-phosphate into fructose-6-phosphate.

c) ____ Conversion of DHAP into G3P.

d) ____ Cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into DHAP and G3P.