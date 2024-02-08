Glycolysis - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
Classify each one of the following reactions as phosphorylation (P), isomerization (I), or neither (N).
a) ____ Conversion of glucose into glucose-6-phosphate.
b) ____ Conversion of glucose-6-phosphate into fructose-6-phosphate.
c) ____ Conversion of DHAP into G3P.
d) ____ Cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate into DHAP and G3P.
Which one of the following compound pairs is produced by cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate?
Dihydroxyacetone phosphate and glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and glyceraldehyde-2-phosphate
Glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate and CO2
Dihydroxyacetone phosphate and 3-phosphoglycerate
Which enzyme catalyzes the oxidation of glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate in reaction 6 of glycolysis?
glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate dehydrogenase
glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate acyltransferase
glyceraldehyde-3-phosphate oxidase
triosephosphate isomerase
What is the energy output of reaction 7 of glycolysis (1,3-bisphosphoglycerate to 3-phosphoglycerate)?
2 ATP
2 NADH
1 ATP
1 NADH and 1 FADH2
What product is formed when phosphoglycerate mutase moves the phosphate group in 3-phosphoglycerate?
Dihydroxyacetone phosphate
2-Phosphoglyceraldehyde
1,3-Bisphosphoglycerate
2-Phosphoglycerate