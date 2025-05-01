What are the two phases of glycolysis called and what is their main function? Phase A is the energy consuming phase, converting glucose to 2 G3P; Phase B is the energy producing phase, converting 2 G3P to 2 pyruvates and producing ATP and NADH.

Which enzyme catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose in reaction 1 of glycolysis? Hexokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of glucose to glucose 6-phosphate using ATP.

What type of reaction is catalyzed by phosphoglucoisomerase in glycolysis? Phosphoglucoisomerase catalyzes an isomerization reaction, converting glucose 6-phosphate to fructose 6-phosphate.

Which enzyme is responsible for the phosphorylation of fructose 6-phosphate in reaction 3? Phosphofructokinase catalyzes the phosphorylation of fructose 6-phosphate to fructose 1,6-bisphosphate using ATP.

What is the product of the cleavage of fructose 1,6-bisphosphate by aldolase? Aldolase cleaves fructose 1,6-bisphosphate into dihydroxyacetone phosphate (DHAP) and glyceraldehyde 3-phosphate (G3P).

What is the significance of the isomerization between DHAP and G3P in glycolysis? The isomerization allows DHAP to be converted to G3P, ensuring both molecules can proceed through the energy-producing phase.