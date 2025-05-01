Nucleus Dense, positively charged center of an atom containing most of its mass, composed of protons and neutrons.

Alpha Particle Radioactive particle with 2 protons and 2 neutrons, symbolized as 4/2 He 2+, used to probe atomic structure.

Gold Foil Thin metallic sheet used as a target for alpha particles to reveal atomic structure in a landmark experiment.

Detecting Screen Instrument surrounding the target, used to observe the paths and deflections of incoming alpha particles.

Radioactive Source Material, often iridium, emitting alpha particles for experimental bombardment of the gold foil.

Lead Container Shielding enclosure with a slit, directing alpha particles toward the gold foil while containing radiation.