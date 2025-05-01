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Nucleus Dense, positively charged center of an atom containing most of its mass, composed of protons and neutrons. Alpha Particle Radioactive particle with 2 protons and 2 neutrons, symbolized as 4/2 He 2+, used to probe atomic structure. Gold Foil Thin metallic sheet used as a target for alpha particles to reveal atomic structure in a landmark experiment. Detecting Screen Instrument surrounding the target, used to observe the paths and deflections of incoming alpha particles. Radioactive Source Material, often iridium, emitting alpha particles for experimental bombardment of the gold foil. Lead Container Shielding enclosure with a slit, directing alpha particles toward the gold foil while containing radiation. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass and charge. Neutron Neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, adding to atomic mass but not charge. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle found in a cloud surrounding the nucleus of an atom. Nuclear Model Atomic structure concept with a dense central nucleus and electrons in surrounding space, replacing earlier models. Plum Pudding Model Earlier atomic theory proposing electrons embedded in a positively charged sphere, later disproven. Deflection Change in trajectory of alpha particles upon encountering a dense atomic center, indicating a nucleus. Geiger Marsden Experiment Alternate name for the gold foil experiment, recognizing the contributions of Rutherford's assistants. Atomic Mass Majority of this property is concentrated in the nucleus, as revealed by the gold foil experiment. Postulate Foundational statement derived from experimental results, shaping the understanding of atomic structure.
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment definitions
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Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
2. Atoms and the Periodic Table
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