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Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz

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  • What year did Rutherford conduct the gold foil experiment?
    Rutherford conducted the gold foil experiment in 1911.
  • Who assisted Rutherford in the gold foil experiment?
    Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden assisted Rutherford in the experiment.
  • What is another name for the Rutherford gold foil experiment?
    It is also known as the Geiger Marsden experiment.
  • What type of particles were used to bombard the gold foil?
    Alpha particles were used to bombard the gold foil.
  • What is the composition of an alpha particle?
    An alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.
  • How is an alpha particle represented symbolically?
    It is represented as 4/2 He 2+.
  • What element was typically used as the radioactive source in the experiment?
    Iridium was typically used as the radioactive source.
  • What was the purpose of the lead container in the experiment?
    The lead container housed the radioactive element and allowed alpha particles to be emitted through a slit.
  • What did the detection screen do in the experiment?
    The detection screen recorded where alpha particles hit after passing through or being deflected by the gold foil.
  • What observation indicated the presence of a dense center in the atom?
    Some alpha particles were deflected or bounced back, indicating a dense center in the atom.
  • What are Rutherford's three postulates from the experiment?
    Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus, the nucleus contains most of the atom's mass, and electrons surround the nucleus.
  • What atomic model did Rutherford's experiment challenge?
    It challenged Thomson's plum pudding model.
  • How did the plum pudding model describe the atom?
    It described the atom as electrons dispersed evenly within a neutral atom with positive charges embedded.
  • What new model of the atom resulted from Rutherford's experiment?
    The nuclear model of the atom resulted from Rutherford's experiment.
  • Why did some alpha particles pass straight through the gold foil?
    Some alpha particles passed straight through because they did not interact with the nucleus.