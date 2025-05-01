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What year did Rutherford conduct the gold foil experiment? Rutherford conducted the gold foil experiment in 1911. Who assisted Rutherford in the gold foil experiment? Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden assisted Rutherford in the experiment. What is another name for the Rutherford gold foil experiment? It is also known as the Geiger Marsden experiment. What type of particles were used to bombard the gold foil? Alpha particles were used to bombard the gold foil. What is the composition of an alpha particle? An alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons. How is an alpha particle represented symbolically? It is represented as 4/2 He 2+. What element was typically used as the radioactive source in the experiment? Iridium was typically used as the radioactive source. What was the purpose of the lead container in the experiment? The lead container housed the radioactive element and allowed alpha particles to be emitted through a slit. What did the detection screen do in the experiment? The detection screen recorded where alpha particles hit after passing through or being deflected by the gold foil. What observation indicated the presence of a dense center in the atom? Some alpha particles were deflected or bounced back, indicating a dense center in the atom. What are Rutherford's three postulates from the experiment? Protons and neutrons are in the nucleus, the nucleus contains most of the atom's mass, and electrons surround the nucleus. What atomic model did Rutherford's experiment challenge? It challenged Thomson's plum pudding model. How did the plum pudding model describe the atom? It described the atom as electrons dispersed evenly within a neutral atom with positive charges embedded. What new model of the atom resulted from Rutherford's experiment? The nuclear model of the atom resulted from Rutherford's experiment. Why did some alpha particles pass straight through the gold foil? Some alpha particles passed straight through because they did not interact with the nucleus.
Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment quiz
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Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment
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