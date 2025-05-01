What year did Rutherford conduct the gold foil experiment? Rutherford conducted the gold foil experiment in 1911.

Who assisted Rutherford in the gold foil experiment? Hans Geiger and Ernest Marsden assisted Rutherford in the experiment.

What is another name for the Rutherford gold foil experiment? It is also known as the Geiger Marsden experiment.

What type of particles were used to bombard the gold foil? Alpha particles were used to bombard the gold foil.

What is the composition of an alpha particle? An alpha particle consists of 2 protons and 2 neutrons.

How is an alpha particle represented symbolically? It is represented as 4/2 He 2+.