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Aldehyde A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as a key reactant in hemiacetal formation. Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, participating in reactions with alcohols to yield hemiacetals. Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxy group, providing the alkoxy portion that attaches to the carbonyl carbon during these reactions. Hemiacetal A structure with both a hydroxy group and an alkoxy group attached to the same carbon, formed from one mole of alcohol and a carbonyl compound. Acetal A compound where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, resulting from the reaction of a hemiacetal with a second mole of alcohol. Hydroxy Group An -OH functional group, present on the central carbon in hemiacetals and replaced during acetal formation. Alkoxy Group An -OR group derived from alcohol, attached to the central carbon in both hemiacetals and acetals. Carbonyl Carbon The central carbon atom of an aldehyde or ketone, which becomes the attachment site for new groups during these transformations. Mole A unit representing the amount of alcohol added, determining whether a hemiacetal or acetal is produced. R Group A variable carbon-containing substituent, which can be a chain, ring, or other structure, represented as 'R' in chemical formulas. Bond A connection between atoms, with carbon limited to four, influencing the replacement of groups during acetal formation. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules, such as hydroxy or alkoxy, that determines chemical reactivity. Transformation The process by which functional groups on the carbonyl carbon are replaced or added during these reactions.
Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation definitions
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