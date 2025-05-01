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Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation definitions

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  • Aldehyde
    A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as a key reactant in hemiacetal formation.
  • Ketone
    A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, participating in reactions with alcohols to yield hemiacetals.
  • Alcohol
    A molecule containing a hydroxy group, providing the alkoxy portion that attaches to the carbonyl carbon during these reactions.
  • Hemiacetal
    A structure with both a hydroxy group and an alkoxy group attached to the same carbon, formed from one mole of alcohol and a carbonyl compound.
  • Acetal
    A compound where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, resulting from the reaction of a hemiacetal with a second mole of alcohol.
  • Hydroxy Group
    An -OH functional group, present on the central carbon in hemiacetals and replaced during acetal formation.
  • Alkoxy Group
    An -OR group derived from alcohol, attached to the central carbon in both hemiacetals and acetals.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    The central carbon atom of an aldehyde or ketone, which becomes the attachment site for new groups during these transformations.
  • Mole
    A unit representing the amount of alcohol added, determining whether a hemiacetal or acetal is produced.
  • R Group
    A variable carbon-containing substituent, which can be a chain, ring, or other structure, represented as 'R' in chemical formulas.
  • Bond
    A connection between atoms, with carbon limited to four, influencing the replacement of groups during acetal formation.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules, such as hydroxy or alkoxy, that determines chemical reactivity.
  • Transformation
    The process by which functional groups on the carbonyl carbon are replaced or added during these reactions.