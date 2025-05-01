Aldehyde A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded to at least one hydrogen, serving as a key reactant in hemiacetal formation.

Ketone A compound with a carbonyl group bonded to two carbon atoms, participating in reactions with alcohols to yield hemiacetals.

Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxy group, providing the alkoxy portion that attaches to the carbonyl carbon during these reactions.

Hemiacetal A structure with both a hydroxy group and an alkoxy group attached to the same carbon, formed from one mole of alcohol and a carbonyl compound.

Acetal A compound where two alkoxy groups are bonded to the same carbon, resulting from the reaction of a hemiacetal with a second mole of alcohol.

Hydroxy Group An -OH functional group, present on the central carbon in hemiacetals and replaced during acetal formation.