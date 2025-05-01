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Hemiacetal and Acetal Formation quiz

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  • What functional groups are present on the same carbon in a hemiacetal?
    A hydroxy group (OH) and an alkoxy group (OR) are present on the same carbon in a hemiacetal.
  • What does the 'R' in an alkoxy group (OR) represent?
    'R' represents a carbon group, which could be a methyl, ethyl, ring, or a longer carbon chain.
  • How many moles of alcohol are needed to convert an aldehyde or ketone into a hemiacetal?
    One mole of alcohol is needed to convert an aldehyde or ketone into a hemiacetal.
  • What is formed when a hemiacetal reacts with a second mole of alcohol?
    An acetal is formed, which has two alkoxy groups (OR) attached to the same carbon.
  • What happens to the hydroxy group (OH) during acetal formation?
    The hydroxy group (OH) is replaced by an alkoxy group (OR) when a second mole of alcohol is added.
  • Which types of compounds can react with alcohols to form hemiacetals and acetals?
    Both aldehydes and ketones can react with alcohols to form hemiacetals and acetals.
  • What attaches to the carbonyl carbon during hemiacetal formation?
    The alkoxy portion (OR) of the alcohol attaches to the carbonyl carbon.
  • What happens to the oxygen of the carbonyl group during hemiacetal formation?
    The oxygen of the carbonyl group becomes a hydroxy group (OH).
  • How many alkoxy groups are present on the carbon in an acetal?
    There are two alkoxy groups (OR) on the same carbon in an acetal.
  • Why can't the carbonyl carbon form more than four bonds during acetal formation?
    Carbon can only make up to four bonds, so the OH group must leave to allow a second OR group to attach.
  • What is the difference between a hemiacetal and an acetal in terms of their structure?
    A hemiacetal has one OH and one OR group on the same carbon, while an acetal has two OR groups.
  • What is the role of the second mole of alcohol in acetal formation?
    The second mole of alcohol provides the second OR group, replacing the OH group on the hemiacetal.
  • Can both aldehydes and ketones form acetals?
    Yes, both aldehydes and ketones can form acetals after reacting with two moles of alcohol.
  • What is the initial product when an aldehyde or ketone reacts with one mole of alcohol?
    The initial product is a hemiacetal.
  • What must happen for a hemiacetal to become an acetal?
    A second mole of alcohol must react with the hemiacetal, replacing the OH group with an OR group.