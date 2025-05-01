What functional groups are present on the same carbon in a hemiacetal? A hydroxy group (OH) and an alkoxy group (OR) are present on the same carbon in a hemiacetal.

What does the 'R' in an alkoxy group (OR) represent? 'R' represents a carbon group, which could be a methyl, ethyl, ring, or a longer carbon chain.

How many moles of alcohol are needed to convert an aldehyde or ketone into a hemiacetal? One mole of alcohol is needed to convert an aldehyde or ketone into a hemiacetal.

What is formed when a hemiacetal reacts with a second mole of alcohol? An acetal is formed, which has two alkoxy groups (OR) attached to the same carbon.

What happens to the hydroxy group (OH) during acetal formation? The hydroxy group (OH) is replaced by an alkoxy group (OR) when a second mole of alcohol is added.

Which types of compounds can react with alcohols to form hemiacetals and acetals? Both aldehydes and ketones can react with alcohols to form hemiacetals and acetals.