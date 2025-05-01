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Intro to Amino Acids definitions

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  • Amino Group
    A functional group containing nitrogen, typically bonded to two hydrogens, that can gain a proton to become positively charged at physiological pH.
  • Carboxyl Group
    A functional group composed of a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, which loses a proton to become negatively charged at physiological pH.
  • Alpha Carbon
    The central atom in an amino acid structure, bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group.
  • R Group
    A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon, responsible for the unique properties of each amino acid.
  • Zwitterion
    A molecular form with both a positively charged amino group and a negatively charged carboxylate group, common at physiological pH.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    A negatively charged form of the carboxyl group, resulting from the loss of a proton in a slightly basic environment.
  • Physiological pH
    A pH value of about 7.4, typical of living organisms, where amino acids commonly exist in their zwitterion form.
  • Standard Amino Acids
    The set of 20 alpha amino acids found in proteins, each with a distinct R group.
  • Protein
    A biological macromolecule constructed from chains of amino acids, essential for structure and function in living organisms.
  • Hydrogen Atom
    A single proton with one electron, bonded to the alpha carbon in every amino acid.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical properties, such as amino or carboxyl groups.
  • Alpha Amino Acid
    A molecule featuring an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen, and an R group all attached to a central alpha carbon.
  • Nitrogen
    An element present in the amino group, capable of forming four bonds and carrying a positive charge when fully bonded.