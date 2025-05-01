Amino Group A functional group containing nitrogen, typically bonded to two hydrogens, that can gain a proton to become positively charged at physiological pH.

Carboxyl Group A functional group composed of a carbon double-bonded to oxygen and single-bonded to a hydroxyl, which loses a proton to become negatively charged at physiological pH.

Alpha Carbon The central atom in an amino acid structure, bonded to an amino group, a carboxyl group, a hydrogen atom, and an R group.

R Group A variable side chain attached to the alpha carbon, responsible for the unique properties of each amino acid.

Zwitterion A molecular form with both a positively charged amino group and a negatively charged carboxylate group, common at physiological pH.

Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged form of the carboxyl group, resulting from the loss of a proton in a slightly basic environment.