18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Intro to Amino Acids
18. Amino Acids and Proteins
Intro to Amino Acids
1
concept
Intro to Amino Acids Concept 1
3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
2
example
Intro to Amino Acids Example 1
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
3
ProblemProblem
What makes every standard amino acid unique?
A
presence of amino functional group
B
number of R groups bonded to the α-carbon
C
types of proteins they form
D
type of R group bonded to the α-carbon
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Intro to Amino Acids
Additional resources for Intro to Amino Acids
PRACTICE PROBLEMS AND ACTIVITIES (6)
- Proteins are usually least soluble in water at their isoelectric points. Explain.
- How could you make the zwitterion of aspartic acid more soluble in water?
- A family visits a pediatrician with their sick child. The four-month-old baby is pale, has obvious episodes of...
- Is serine chiral? Draw serine and identify the chiral atom. Explain why serine is chiral.
- Threonine has two chiral centers. Draw l-threonine and indicate which carbon atoms are chiral. Which carbon at...
- Draw leucine and identify any chiral carbon atoms with arrows.