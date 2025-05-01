What are the three main groups attached to the alpha carbon in an amino acid? The alpha carbon is attached to an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a variable R side chain.

What is the significance of the alpha carbon in amino acids? The alpha carbon is central and connects the amino group, carboxyl group, hydrogen atom, and R group.

At physiological pH, what form do amino acids primarily exist in? They exist in the zwitterion form, with both a positive and a negative charge.

What charge does the amino group carry at physiological pH? The amino group is protonated and carries a positive charge (NH3+).

What happens to the carboxyl group of an amino acid at physiological pH? The carboxyl group loses a proton and becomes a negatively charged carboxylate anion (COO-).

What is a zwitterion? A zwitterion is a molecule with both positive and negative charges on different groups.