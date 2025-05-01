Back
Digestion Conversion of food into small molecules through both mechanical actions and biochemical hydrolysis. Mechanical Breakdown Physical process involving chewing and grinding food into smaller pieces to aid further processing. Biochemical Breakdown Hydrolysis-driven process that reduces large molecules into smaller, absorbable units. Salivary Alpha Amylase Enzyme in the mouth initiating starch and glycogen hydrolysis into smaller polysaccharides and maltose. Polysaccharide Polymer composed of multiple glucose units linked by glycosidic bonds, such as starch or glycogen. Maltose Disaccharide consisting of two glucose molecules joined by a glycosidic linkage. Oligosaccharide Carbohydrate fragment containing 3 to 10 monosaccharide units, often produced during starch breakdown. Monosaccharide Simple sugar molecule, such as glucose, fructose, or galactose, resulting from complete carbohydrate hydrolysis. Pancreatic Alpha Amylase Enzyme in the small intestine that continues starch and glycogen hydrolysis into smaller sugars. Maltase Small intestine enzyme responsible for splitting maltose into two glucose molecules. Sucrase Digestive enzyme that catalyzes the breakdown of sucrose into glucose and fructose. Lactase Enzyme that hydrolyzes lactose into glucose and galactose in the small intestine. Acetyl CoA Central metabolic intermediate formed from carbohydrate breakdown, entering the Krebs cycle. Krebs Cycle Series of reactions in mitochondria generating electron carriers, ATP, and carbon dioxide from Acetyl CoA. Electron Transport Chain Mitochondrial process using electron carriers to produce large amounts of ATP via oxidative phosphorylation.
Intro to Carbohydrate Metabolism definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/15