Digestion Conversion of food into small molecules through both mechanical actions and biochemical hydrolysis.

Mechanical Breakdown Physical process involving chewing and grinding food into smaller pieces to aid further processing.

Biochemical Breakdown Hydrolysis-driven process that reduces large molecules into smaller, absorbable units.

Salivary Alpha Amylase Enzyme in the mouth initiating starch and glycogen hydrolysis into smaller polysaccharides and maltose.

Polysaccharide Polymer composed of multiple glucose units linked by glycosidic bonds, such as starch or glycogen.

Maltose Disaccharide consisting of two glucose molecules joined by a glycosidic linkage.