What is the initial step in harvesting energy from carbohydrates? The initial step is digestion, which converts food into small molecules through mechanical and biochemical breakdown.

What does mechanical breakdown in digestion refer to? Mechanical breakdown refers to chewing and grinding food into smaller molecules.

What is biochemical breakdown in carbohydrate digestion? Biochemical breakdown uses hydrolysis to break down large molecules into smaller molecules.

Which enzyme starts the breakdown of starch and glycogen in the mouth? Salivary Alpha Amylase starts the breakdown of starch and glycogen into smaller polysaccharides and maltose.

What are polysaccharides? Polysaccharides are polymers of glucose, consisting of several glucose molecules connected by glycosidic linkages.

What is maltose? Maltose is a disaccharide made of two glucose molecules connected by a glycosidic linkage.