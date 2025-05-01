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Intro to Carbohydrate Metabolism quiz

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  • What is the initial step in harvesting energy from carbohydrates?
    The initial step is digestion, which converts food into small molecules through mechanical and biochemical breakdown.
  • What does mechanical breakdown in digestion refer to?
    Mechanical breakdown refers to chewing and grinding food into smaller molecules.
  • What is biochemical breakdown in carbohydrate digestion?
    Biochemical breakdown uses hydrolysis to break down large molecules into smaller molecules.
  • Which enzyme starts the breakdown of starch and glycogen in the mouth?
    Salivary Alpha Amylase starts the breakdown of starch and glycogen into smaller polysaccharides and maltose.
  • What are polysaccharides?
    Polysaccharides are polymers of glucose, consisting of several glucose molecules connected by glycosidic linkages.
  • What is maltose?
    Maltose is a disaccharide made of two glucose molecules connected by a glycosidic linkage.
  • What are oligosaccharides and how are they produced?
    Oligosaccharides are chains of 3 to 10 monosaccharides, produced through the hydrolysis of glycogen and starch.
  • What happens to salivary alpha amylase in the stomach?
    Stomach acid inactivates salivary alpha amylase, halting carbohydrate digestion.
  • Does the stomach secrete enzymes for carbohydrate hydrolysis?
    No, the stomach does not secrete enzymes for carbohydrate hydrolysis.
  • Where does further hydrolysis of carbohydrates occur after the stomach?
    Further hydrolysis occurs in the small intestines.
  • Which enzymes in the small intestine break down carbohydrates?
    Pancreatic alpha amylase, maltase, sucrase, and lactase break down carbohydrates in the small intestine.
  • What monosaccharides are produced from carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine?
    Glucose, fructose, and galactose are produced from carbohydrate digestion in the small intestine.
  • What are the stages following carbohydrate digestion leading to energy production?
    The stages are Acetyl CoA formation, the Krebs cycle, and the electron transport chain.
  • What molecules are produced during the Krebs cycle?
    The Krebs cycle produces ATP, NADH, FADH2, and carbon dioxide.
  • What is the common metabolic pathway in carbohydrate metabolism?
    The common metabolic pathway includes the Krebs cycle and oxidative phosphorylation, crucial for energy production from carbohydrates.