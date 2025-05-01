Enzyme Protein or non-protein molecule that accelerates biochemical reactions without being changed or consumed.

Catalyst Agent that increases the rate of a chemical reaction by lowering the required activation energy.

Activation Energy Minimum energy needed for a reaction to begin, often reduced by the presence of a catalyst.

Substrate Reactant molecule that binds to a catalyst and is transformed into different products.

Product Molecule or molecules formed as a result of a chemical transformation involving a catalyst.

Enzyme-Substrate Complex Temporary structure formed when a reactant binds to a catalyst, enabling transformation into products.