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Enzyme Protein or non-protein molecule that accelerates biochemical reactions without being changed or consumed. Catalyst Agent that increases the rate of a chemical reaction by lowering the required activation energy. Activation Energy Minimum energy needed for a reaction to begin, often reduced by the presence of a catalyst. Substrate Reactant molecule that binds to a catalyst and is transformed into different products. Product Molecule or molecules formed as a result of a chemical transformation involving a catalyst. Enzyme-Substrate Complex Temporary structure formed when a reactant binds to a catalyst, enabling transformation into products. Biochemical Reaction Chemical process occurring within living organisms, often accelerated by specific protein molecules. Protein Large biomolecule composed of amino acids, often functioning as a biological catalyst in cells. Reactant Initial molecule that undergoes chemical change during a reaction, often interacting with a catalyst. Transformation Process in which a reactant is converted into one or more different molecules during a reaction. Structure Three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for the function of biological catalysts. Rate Speed at which a chemical process occurs, often increased by the presence of a catalyst.
Intro to Enzymes definitions
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