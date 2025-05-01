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Intro to Enzymes definitions

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  • Enzyme
    Protein or non-protein molecule that accelerates biochemical reactions without being changed or consumed.
  • Catalyst
    Agent that increases the rate of a chemical reaction by lowering the required activation energy.
  • Activation Energy
    Minimum energy needed for a reaction to begin, often reduced by the presence of a catalyst.
  • Substrate
    Reactant molecule that binds to a catalyst and is transformed into different products.
  • Product
    Molecule or molecules formed as a result of a chemical transformation involving a catalyst.
  • Enzyme-Substrate Complex
    Temporary structure formed when a reactant binds to a catalyst, enabling transformation into products.
  • Biochemical Reaction
    Chemical process occurring within living organisms, often accelerated by specific protein molecules.
  • Protein
    Large biomolecule composed of amino acids, often functioning as a biological catalyst in cells.
  • Reactant
    Initial molecule that undergoes chemical change during a reaction, often interacting with a catalyst.
  • Transformation
    Process in which a reactant is converted into one or more different molecules during a reaction.
  • Structure
    Three-dimensional arrangement of atoms in a molecule, crucial for the function of biological catalysts.
  • Rate
    Speed at which a chemical process occurs, often increased by the presence of a catalyst.