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Intro to Enzymes quiz

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  • What role do enzymes play in biochemical reactions?
    Enzymes act as catalysts by speeding up the rates of biochemical reactions.
  • How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions?
    They lower the activation energy required for the reaction to occur.
  • What is activation energy in the context of enzyme reactions?
    Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a reaction to take place.
  • Are enzymes altered or consumed during the reactions they catalyze?
    No, enzymes are not altered or consumed and remain unchanged after the reaction.
  • What is a substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
    The substrate is the reactant that binds with the enzyme.
  • How does the size of the substrate compare to the enzyme?
    The substrate is much smaller than the enzyme.
  • What happens to the substrate during an enzyme-catalyzed reaction?
    The substrate is transformed into products while interacting with the enzyme.
  • What is formed when a substrate binds to an enzyme?
    An enzyme-substrate complex is formed.
  • What happens to the enzyme after the reaction is complete?
    The enzyme returns to its original structure and can be reused.
  • What happens to the substrate after the reaction is complete?
    The substrate is converted into new products.
  • Why are enzymes considered catalysts?
    Because they speed up reactions without being consumed or changed.
  • What does the enzyme-substrate complex allow to happen?
    It allows the substrate to be transformed into products efficiently.
  • Can enzymes be proteins or non-protein molecules?
    Yes, enzymes can be either protein or non-protein molecules.
  • What is the significance of the enzyme not being altered in a reaction?
    It means the enzyme can participate in multiple reactions without being used up.
  • How do enzymes affect the transformation of substrates?
    Enzymes help speed up the transformation of substrates into products.