What role do enzymes play in biochemical reactions? Enzymes act as catalysts by speeding up the rates of biochemical reactions.

How do enzymes speed up chemical reactions? They lower the activation energy required for the reaction to occur.

What is activation energy in the context of enzyme reactions? Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a reaction to take place.

Are enzymes altered or consumed during the reactions they catalyze? No, enzymes are not altered or consumed and remain unchanged after the reaction.

What is a substrate in an enzyme-catalyzed reaction? The substrate is the reactant that binds with the enzyme.

How does the size of the substrate compare to the enzyme? The substrate is much smaller than the enzyme.