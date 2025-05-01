Fatty Acid Oxidation Stage two metabolic process in mitochondria breaking down fatty acids to yield Acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.

Mitochondrial Matrix Intracellular location where beta oxidation of fatty acids and subsequent energy production steps occur.

Fatty Acyl CoA Activated fatty acid form produced in the cytosol, essential for entry into mitochondrial oxidation.

ATP Energy molecule consumed during fatty acid activation, enabling conversion to fatty acyl CoA.

Cytosol Cellular compartment where fatty acids are initially activated before mitochondrial transport.

Beta Oxidation Pathway in mitochondria that sequentially cleaves fatty acid chains, generating Acetyl CoA and high-energy molecules.