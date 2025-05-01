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Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation definitions

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  • Fatty Acid Oxidation
    Stage two metabolic process in mitochondria breaking down fatty acids to yield Acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    Intracellular location where beta oxidation of fatty acids and subsequent energy production steps occur.
  • Fatty Acyl CoA
    Activated fatty acid form produced in the cytosol, essential for entry into mitochondrial oxidation.
  • ATP
    Energy molecule consumed during fatty acid activation, enabling conversion to fatty acyl CoA.
  • Cytosol
    Cellular compartment where fatty acids are initially activated before mitochondrial transport.
  • Beta Oxidation
    Pathway in mitochondria that sequentially cleaves fatty acid chains, generating Acetyl CoA and high-energy molecules.
  • Acetyl CoA
    Two-carbon molecule produced from fatty acid breakdown, serving as a key substrate for ATP generation or ketone synthesis.
  • NADH
    High-energy electron carrier generated during fatty acid oxidation, later used for ATP production.
  • FADH2
    Reduced coenzyme formed during beta oxidation, contributing electrons to the mitochondrial electron transport chain.
  • Ketone Bodies
    Alternative energy molecules synthesized from Acetyl CoA when not used for ATP production.
  • Carnitine Shuttle
    Transport system that moves fatty acyl groups from the cytosol into the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation.
  • Activation
    Initial phase of fatty acid oxidation involving conversion of fatty acids to fatty acyl CoA using ATP.
  • Transport
    Phase where fatty acyl CoA is transferred into mitochondria via the carnitine shuttle.
  • Oxidation
    Final phase where fatty acid chains are broken down, producing Acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.