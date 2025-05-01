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Fatty Acid Oxidation Stage two metabolic process in mitochondria breaking down fatty acids to yield Acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2. Mitochondrial Matrix Intracellular location where beta oxidation of fatty acids and subsequent energy production steps occur. Fatty Acyl CoA Activated fatty acid form produced in the cytosol, essential for entry into mitochondrial oxidation. ATP Energy molecule consumed during fatty acid activation, enabling conversion to fatty acyl CoA. Cytosol Cellular compartment where fatty acids are initially activated before mitochondrial transport. Beta Oxidation Pathway in mitochondria that sequentially cleaves fatty acid chains, generating Acetyl CoA and high-energy molecules. Acetyl CoA Two-carbon molecule produced from fatty acid breakdown, serving as a key substrate for ATP generation or ketone synthesis. NADH High-energy electron carrier generated during fatty acid oxidation, later used for ATP production. FADH2 Reduced coenzyme formed during beta oxidation, contributing electrons to the mitochondrial electron transport chain. Ketone Bodies Alternative energy molecules synthesized from Acetyl CoA when not used for ATP production. Carnitine Shuttle Transport system that moves fatty acyl groups from the cytosol into the mitochondrial matrix for oxidation. Activation Initial phase of fatty acid oxidation involving conversion of fatty acids to fatty acyl CoA using ATP. Transport Phase where fatty acyl CoA is transferred into mitochondria via the carnitine shuttle. Oxidation Final phase where fatty acid chains are broken down, producing Acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.
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