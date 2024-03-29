24. Lipid Metabolism
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation
24. Lipid Metabolism
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
1
concept
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation Concept 1
2
example
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation Example 1
3
concept
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation Concept 2
4
example
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation Example 2
5
ProblemProblem
Red blood cells do not have mitochondria. Can red blood cells use fatty acid oxidation to produce energy?
A
Yes
B
No
6
ProblemProblem
For the biochemical pathways listed below, indicate which of the following energy carriers are produced in each: ATP (A), FADH2 (F), NADH (N), or none (X).
a) Glycolysis (_______)
b) β-Oxidation (_______)
c) Kreb’s cycle (_______)
d) Fatty acid activation (_______)
