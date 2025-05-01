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Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation quiz

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  • In which stage of food catabolism does fatty acid oxidation occur?
    Fatty acid oxidation occurs in stage 2 of food catabolism.
  • What is the primary product of fatty acid oxidation?
    The primary product is acetyl CoA, along with NADH and FADH2.
  • Where does fatty acid activation take place in the cell?
    Fatty acid activation occurs in the cytosol.
  • What molecule is required to activate fatty acids?
    ATP is required to activate fatty acids.
  • What is the name of the molecule formed after fatty acid activation?
    The molecule formed is fatty acyl CoA.
  • How is fatty acyl CoA transported into the mitochondrial matrix?
    It is converted to fatty acyl carnitine and shuttled via the carnitine shuttle.
  • What are the three phases of fatty acid oxidation?
    The three phases are activation, transport, and oxidation.
  • What happens during the oxidation phase of fatty acid oxidation?
    The fatty acid chain is broken down into acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2.
  • What high-energy molecules are produced during fatty acid oxidation?
    NADH and FADH2 are produced during fatty acid oxidation.
  • Where does the oxidation phase of fatty acid oxidation occur?
    The oxidation phase occurs in the mitochondrial matrix.
  • What are the two possible fates of acetyl CoA produced from fatty acid oxidation?
    Acetyl CoA can enter stages 3 and 4 for ATP production or be used to form ketone bodies.
  • What is the purpose of the carnitine shuttle in fatty acid oxidation?
    The carnitine shuttle transports fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix.
  • What is beta oxidation?
    Beta oxidation is the pathway that breaks down fatty acids into acetyl CoA.
  • Does fatty acid activation require aerobic or anaerobic conditions?
    Fatty acid activation occurs under anaerobic conditions in the cytosol.
  • What is not the focus during fatty acid oxidation in terms of lipid digestion?
    Glycerol is not the focus; only fatty acids are considered.