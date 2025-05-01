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In which stage of food catabolism does fatty acid oxidation occur? Fatty acid oxidation occurs in stage 2 of food catabolism. What is the primary product of fatty acid oxidation? The primary product is acetyl CoA, along with NADH and FADH2. Where does fatty acid activation take place in the cell? Fatty acid activation occurs in the cytosol. What molecule is required to activate fatty acids? ATP is required to activate fatty acids. What is the name of the molecule formed after fatty acid activation? The molecule formed is fatty acyl CoA. How is fatty acyl CoA transported into the mitochondrial matrix? It is converted to fatty acyl carnitine and shuttled via the carnitine shuttle. What are the three phases of fatty acid oxidation? The three phases are activation, transport, and oxidation. What happens during the oxidation phase of fatty acid oxidation? The fatty acid chain is broken down into acetyl CoA, NADH, and FADH2. What high-energy molecules are produced during fatty acid oxidation? NADH and FADH2 are produced during fatty acid oxidation. Where does the oxidation phase of fatty acid oxidation occur? The oxidation phase occurs in the mitochondrial matrix. What are the two possible fates of acetyl CoA produced from fatty acid oxidation? Acetyl CoA can enter stages 3 and 4 for ATP production or be used to form ketone bodies. What is the purpose of the carnitine shuttle in fatty acid oxidation? The carnitine shuttle transports fatty acyl CoA into the mitochondrial matrix. What is beta oxidation? Beta oxidation is the pathway that breaks down fatty acids into acetyl CoA. Does fatty acid activation require aerobic or anaerobic conditions? Fatty acid activation occurs under anaerobic conditions in the cytosol. What is not the focus during fatty acid oxidation in terms of lipid digestion? Glycerol is not the focus; only fatty acids are considered.
Intro to Fatty Acid Oxidation quiz
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