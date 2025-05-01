In which stage of food catabolism does fatty acid oxidation occur? Fatty acid oxidation occurs in stage 2 of food catabolism.

What is the primary product of fatty acid oxidation? The primary product is acetyl CoA, along with NADH and FADH2.

Where does fatty acid activation take place in the cell? Fatty acid activation occurs in the cytosol.

What molecule is required to activate fatty acids? ATP is required to activate fatty acids.

What is the name of the molecule formed after fatty acid activation? The molecule formed is fatty acyl CoA.

How is fatty acyl CoA transported into the mitochondrial matrix? It is converted to fatty acyl carnitine and shuttled via the carnitine shuttle.