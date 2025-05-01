Glycolysis A linear catabolic pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH without requiring oxygen.

Glucose A six-carbon monosaccharide serving as the starting molecule for energy extraction during carbohydrate catabolism.

Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a key intermediate for further energy-yielding processes.

ATP A high-energy molecule generated and consumed during glycolysis, acting as the main energy currency of the cell.

NADH A high-energy electron carrier formed during glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons in cellular respiration.

Cytosol The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis occurs, distinct from the mitochondrial matrix.