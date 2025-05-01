Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Glycolysis definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Glycolysis
    A linear catabolic pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH without requiring oxygen.
  • Glucose
    A six-carbon monosaccharide serving as the starting molecule for energy extraction during carbohydrate catabolism.
  • Pyruvate
    A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a key intermediate for further energy-yielding processes.
  • ATP
    A high-energy molecule generated and consumed during glycolysis, acting as the main energy currency of the cell.
  • NADH
    A high-energy electron carrier formed during glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons in cellular respiration.
  • Cytosol
    The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis occurs, distinct from the mitochondrial matrix.
  • Monosaccharides
    Simple sugars, such as glucose, that enter glycolysis after digestion and breakdown of carbohydrates.
  • Fermentation
    An anaerobic pathway following glycolysis, allowing energy production in the absence of oxygen.
  • Aerobic Respiration
    A process requiring oxygen that follows glycolysis, leading to further breakdown of pyruvate for maximal ATP yield.
  • Phosphorylation
    A reaction in glycolysis where a phosphate group is added to a molecule, often using ATP, to facilitate further breakdown.
  • Bond Cleavage
    A reaction in glycolysis where chemical bonds in glucose are broken, splitting it into smaller molecules.
  • Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate
    A three-carbon intermediate formed during glycolysis, serving as a substrate for energy-producing reactions.
  • Dephosphorylation
    A reaction in glycolysis where a phosphate group is removed from a molecule, contributing to ATP formation.
  • Catabolism
    A metabolic process involving the breakdown of complex molecules, such as carbohydrates, to release energy.
  • Mitochondrial Matrix
    The compartment inside mitochondria where later stages of carbohydrate catabolism occur, distinct from glycolysis.