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Glycolysis A linear catabolic pathway in the cytosol that splits glucose into pyruvate, generating ATP and NADH without requiring oxygen. Glucose A six-carbon monosaccharide serving as the starting molecule for energy extraction during carbohydrate catabolism. Pyruvate A three-carbon molecule produced from glucose breakdown, serving as a key intermediate for further energy-yielding processes. ATP A high-energy molecule generated and consumed during glycolysis, acting as the main energy currency of the cell. NADH A high-energy electron carrier formed during glycolysis, crucial for transferring electrons in cellular respiration. Cytosol The fluid portion of the cell where glycolysis occurs, distinct from the mitochondrial matrix. Monosaccharides Simple sugars, such as glucose, that enter glycolysis after digestion and breakdown of carbohydrates. Fermentation An anaerobic pathway following glycolysis, allowing energy production in the absence of oxygen. Aerobic Respiration A process requiring oxygen that follows glycolysis, leading to further breakdown of pyruvate for maximal ATP yield. Phosphorylation A reaction in glycolysis where a phosphate group is added to a molecule, often using ATP, to facilitate further breakdown. Bond Cleavage A reaction in glycolysis where chemical bonds in glucose are broken, splitting it into smaller molecules. Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate A three-carbon intermediate formed during glycolysis, serving as a substrate for energy-producing reactions. Dephosphorylation A reaction in glycolysis where a phosphate group is removed from a molecule, contributing to ATP formation. Catabolism A metabolic process involving the breakdown of complex molecules, such as carbohydrates, to release energy. Mitochondrial Matrix The compartment inside mitochondria where later stages of carbohydrate catabolism occur, distinct from glycolysis.
Intro to Glycolysis definitions
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