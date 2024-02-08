22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Intro to Glycolysis
22. Carbohydrate Metabolism
Intro to Glycolysis - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Intro to Glycolysis Concept 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Intro to Glycolysis Example 1
Video duration:53s
Play a video:
3
concept
Intro to Glycolysis Concept 2
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
4
example
Intro to Glycolysis Example 2
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
5
ProblemProblem
Which one of the following molecules is a source of energy in the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis?
A
NADH
B
FADH2
C
ATP
D
Acetyl CoA
6
ProblemProblem
How many carbon atoms are lost when one glucose molecule undergoes glycolysis?
A
0
B
2
C
1
D
3
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Intro to Glycolysis