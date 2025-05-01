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What is the main purpose of glycolysis in carbohydrate catabolism? The main purpose of glycolysis is to oxidize glucose to yield pyruvate, ATP, and NADH. Where in the cell does glycolysis take place? Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol, which is outside the mitochondria. Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed? No, glycolysis does not require oxygen. What are the two phases of glycolysis called? The two phases are the energy-consuming phase (Phase A) and the energy-producing phase. What molecule is glucose split into during the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis? Glucose is split into two molecules of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate (G3P). How many carbons does a glucose molecule contain? A glucose molecule contains 6 carbons. What high-energy molecule is consumed during the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis? ATP is consumed during the energy-consuming phase. What are the end products of the energy-producing phase of glycolysis? The end products are pyruvate, NADH, and ATP. How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule in glycolysis? Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule. What happens to pyruvate if oxygen is not present after glycolysis? If oxygen is not present, pyruvate undergoes fermentation (anaerobic respiration). What happens to pyruvate if oxygen is present after glycolysis? If oxygen is present, pyruvate enters aerobic respiration and is further processed in the mitochondria. What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis? NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor and is reduced to NADH during glycolysis. What is the fate of the acetyl group derived from pyruvate? The acetyl group enters the formation of Acetyl CoA for further metabolism. Which stage of food catabolism does glycolysis belong to? Glycolysis belongs to stage 2 of food catabolism. What type of pathway is glycolysis described as? Glycolysis is described as a linear catabolic pathway.
Intro to Glycolysis quiz
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