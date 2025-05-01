What is the main purpose of glycolysis in carbohydrate catabolism? The main purpose of glycolysis is to oxidize glucose to yield pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.

Where in the cell does glycolysis take place? Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol, which is outside the mitochondria.

Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed? No, glycolysis does not require oxygen.

What are the two phases of glycolysis called? The two phases are the energy-consuming phase (Phase A) and the energy-producing phase.

What molecule is glucose split into during the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis? Glucose is split into two molecules of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate (G3P).

How many carbons does a glucose molecule contain? A glucose molecule contains 6 carbons.