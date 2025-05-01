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Intro to Glycolysis quiz

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  • What is the main purpose of glycolysis in carbohydrate catabolism?
    The main purpose of glycolysis is to oxidize glucose to yield pyruvate, ATP, and NADH.
  • Where in the cell does glycolysis take place?
    Glycolysis occurs in the cytosol, which is outside the mitochondria.
  • Does glycolysis require oxygen to proceed?
    No, glycolysis does not require oxygen.
  • What are the two phases of glycolysis called?
    The two phases are the energy-consuming phase (Phase A) and the energy-producing phase.
  • What molecule is glucose split into during the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis?
    Glucose is split into two molecules of Glyceraldehyde 3-Phosphate (G3P).
  • How many carbons does a glucose molecule contain?
    A glucose molecule contains 6 carbons.
  • What high-energy molecule is consumed during the energy-consuming phase of glycolysis?
    ATP is consumed during the energy-consuming phase.
  • What are the end products of the energy-producing phase of glycolysis?
    The end products are pyruvate, NADH, and ATP.
  • How many pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule in glycolysis?
    Two pyruvate molecules are produced from one glucose molecule.
  • What happens to pyruvate if oxygen is not present after glycolysis?
    If oxygen is not present, pyruvate undergoes fermentation (anaerobic respiration).
  • What happens to pyruvate if oxygen is present after glycolysis?
    If oxygen is present, pyruvate enters aerobic respiration and is further processed in the mitochondria.
  • What is the role of NAD+ in glycolysis?
    NAD+ acts as an electron acceptor and is reduced to NADH during glycolysis.
  • What is the fate of the acetyl group derived from pyruvate?
    The acetyl group enters the formation of Acetyl CoA for further metabolism.
  • Which stage of food catabolism does glycolysis belong to?
    Glycolysis belongs to stage 2 of food catabolism.
  • What type of pathway is glycolysis described as?
    Glycolysis is described as a linear catabolic pathway.