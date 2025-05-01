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Triacylglycerol Most abundant dietary lipid, serving as a rich energy source, composed of three fatty acids linked to glycerol. Mechanical Digestion Physical breakdown of fats in the mouth and stomach, producing smaller droplets called globules. Globule Small droplet formed from larger fat particles during initial physical breakdown in the digestive tract. Small Intestine Primary site for biochemical breakdown of dietary fats, where most lipid digestion occurs. Bile Digestive fluid containing bile salts and phospholipids, crucial for emulsifying dietary fats. Bile Salt Component of bile that acts as an emulsifying agent, aiding in the transformation of fat globules into micelles. Emulsification Process where bile salts disperse fat globules into micelles, increasing surface area and solubility. Micelle Tiny, soluble particle formed from emulsified fats, facilitating absorption in the small intestine. Pancreatic Lipase Enzyme secreted into the small intestine that hydrolyzes triacylglycerols into monoacylglycerols and fatty acids. Monoacylglycerol Product of partial hydrolysis of triacylglycerols, containing a single fatty acid attached to glycerol. Fatty Acid Molecule released from triacylglycerol hydrolysis, serving as a key energy source and metabolic intermediate. Ester Linkage Chemical bond connecting fatty acids to glycerol in triacylglycerols, targeted during lipid hydrolysis. Hydrolysis Chemical reaction involving water that breaks ester linkages in fats, yielding monoacylglycerols and fatty acids. Phospholipid Component of bile that assists in emulsifying fats, enhancing the formation of micelles.
Intro to Lipid Digestion definitions
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