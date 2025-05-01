Triacylglycerol Most abundant dietary lipid, serving as a rich energy source, composed of three fatty acids linked to glycerol.

Mechanical Digestion Physical breakdown of fats in the mouth and stomach, producing smaller droplets called globules.

Globule Small droplet formed from larger fat particles during initial physical breakdown in the digestive tract.

Small Intestine Primary site for biochemical breakdown of dietary fats, where most lipid digestion occurs.

Bile Digestive fluid containing bile salts and phospholipids, crucial for emulsifying dietary fats.

Bile Salt Component of bile that acts as an emulsifying agent, aiding in the transformation of fat globules into micelles.