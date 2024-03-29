24. Lipid Metabolism
Intro to Lipid Digestion
24. Lipid Metabolism
Intro to Lipid Digestion - Video Tutorials & Practice Problems
On a tight schedule?Get a 10 bullets summary of the topic
1
concept
Intro to Lipid Digestion Concept 1
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
2
example
Intro to Lipid Digestion Example 1
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
3
ProblemProblem
Which of the following statements is incorrect about lipid digestion?
A
Emulsification of fat globules by bile increases their surface area.
B
Triacylglycerols are partially hydrolyzed in the stomach before they enter the small intestine.
C
Triacylglycerols in the small intestine are partially hydrolyzed by pancreatic lipases.
D
Mechanical digestion of lipids takes place inside the mouth and the stomach.
Do you want more practice?
We have more practice problems on Intro to Lipid Digestion