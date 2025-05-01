What are triacylglycerols (TAGs) and why are they important in the diet? TAGs are the most abundant dietary lipids and serve as a rich source of energy.

Where does mechanical digestion of TAGs occur in the digestive system? Mechanical digestion of TAGs occurs in the mouth and stomach.

What is the result of mechanical digestion of lipids in the mouth and stomach? Mechanical digestion transforms lipids into small droplets called globules.

Where does biochemical digestion of TAGs primarily take place? Biochemical digestion of TAGs mainly occurs in the small intestine.

What role does bile play in lipid digestion? Bile contains bile salts and emulsifying agents that convert fat globules into micelles.

What is emulsification in the context of lipid digestion? Emulsification is the process where bile salts help transform fat globules into micelles.