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Intro to Lipid Digestion quiz

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  • What are triacylglycerols (TAGs) and why are they important in the diet?
    TAGs are the most abundant dietary lipids and serve as a rich source of energy.
  • Where does mechanical digestion of TAGs occur in the digestive system?
    Mechanical digestion of TAGs occurs in the mouth and stomach.
  • What is the result of mechanical digestion of lipids in the mouth and stomach?
    Mechanical digestion transforms lipids into small droplets called globules.
  • Where does biochemical digestion of TAGs primarily take place?
    Biochemical digestion of TAGs mainly occurs in the small intestine.
  • What role does bile play in lipid digestion?
    Bile contains bile salts and emulsifying agents that convert fat globules into micelles.
  • What is emulsification in the context of lipid digestion?
    Emulsification is the process where bile salts help transform fat globules into micelles.
  • How does emulsification affect the surface area and solubility of lipids?
    Emulsification increases the surface area and solubility of lipids.
  • What are micelles and how are they formed during lipid digestion?
    Micelles are small, soluble fat droplets formed from globules by the action of bile.
  • What components in bile are responsible for emulsifying fat globules?
    Bile contains phospholipids and bile salts that emulsify fat globules.
  • What enzyme is responsible for hydrolyzing TAGs in the small intestine?
    Pancreatic lipases hydrolyze TAGs in the small intestine.
  • What are the products of TAG hydrolysis by pancreatic lipases?
    TAG hydrolysis produces monoacylglycerol and fatty acids.
  • What chemical bonds are broken during TAG hydrolysis?
    Ester linkages within TAGs are severed during hydrolysis.
  • How many Acetyl CoA molecules can be produced from TAGs compared to glucose?
    TAGs can produce many Acetyl CoA molecules, while glucose produces only two.
  • What is the sequence of events in lipid digestion from mouth to intestine?
    Lipids are mechanically digested into globules, emulsified into micelles, and then hydrolyzed by lipases.
  • Why is emulsification necessary for efficient lipid digestion?
    Emulsification increases lipid surface area, making them more accessible to digestive enzymes.