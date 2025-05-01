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Organic Compound A molecule primarily composed of carbon atoms, often bonded to hydrogen, and sometimes containing oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, or halogens. Hydrocarbon A molecule consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest class of organic compounds. Propane A three-carbon hydrocarbon commonly used as fuel, featuring only single bonds between its atoms. Ethanol A two-carbon molecule with an -OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine. Caffeine A complex organic molecule containing carbon, nitrogen, and multiple double bonds, present in coffee. Geraniol A fragrant organic molecule with pi bonds and an -OH group, naturally occurring in roses. Carbon-Carbon Bond A linkage between two carbon atoms, notable for its stability, high bond energy, and short bond length. Structural Diversity The variety in molecular shapes, including chains, branches, and rings, enabled by carbon's bonding abilities. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of orbitals, often found in double bonds. Halogen An element such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine, sometimes present in organic molecules. Branched Structure A molecular arrangement where a carbon atom is attached off the main chain, creating a side group. Cyclic Structure A ring-shaped arrangement of atoms, often formed by carbon atoms in organic molecules. Bond Energy The amount of energy required to break a chemical bond, contributing to the stability of organic molecules. Bond Length The distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms, with shorter values indicating stronger bonds.
Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions
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