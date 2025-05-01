Organic Compound A molecule primarily composed of carbon atoms, often bonded to hydrogen, and sometimes containing oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, or halogens.

Hydrocarbon A molecule consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest class of organic compounds.

Propane A three-carbon hydrocarbon commonly used as fuel, featuring only single bonds between its atoms.

Ethanol A two-carbon molecule with an -OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine.

Caffeine A complex organic molecule containing carbon, nitrogen, and multiple double bonds, present in coffee.

Geraniol A fragrant organic molecule with pi bonds and an -OH group, naturally occurring in roses.