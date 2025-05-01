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Introduction to Organic Chemistry definitions

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  • Organic Compound
    A molecule primarily composed of carbon atoms, often bonded to hydrogen, and sometimes containing oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, or halogens.
  • Hydrocarbon
    A molecule consisting solely of carbon and hydrogen atoms, forming the simplest class of organic compounds.
  • Propane
    A three-carbon hydrocarbon commonly used as fuel, featuring only single bonds between its atoms.
  • Ethanol
    A two-carbon molecule with an -OH group, found in alcoholic beverages like wine.
  • Caffeine
    A complex organic molecule containing carbon, nitrogen, and multiple double bonds, present in coffee.
  • Geraniol
    A fragrant organic molecule with pi bonds and an -OH group, naturally occurring in roses.
  • Carbon-Carbon Bond
    A linkage between two carbon atoms, notable for its stability, high bond energy, and short bond length.
  • Structural Diversity
    The variety in molecular shapes, including chains, branches, and rings, enabled by carbon's bonding abilities.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed from sideways overlap of orbitals, often found in double bonds.
  • Halogen
    An element such as fluorine, chlorine, bromine, or iodine, sometimes present in organic molecules.
  • Branched Structure
    A molecular arrangement where a carbon atom is attached off the main chain, creating a side group.
  • Cyclic Structure
    A ring-shaped arrangement of atoms, often formed by carbon atoms in organic molecules.
  • Bond Energy
    The amount of energy required to break a chemical bond, contributing to the stability of organic molecules.
  • Bond Length
    The distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms, with shorter values indicating stronger bonds.