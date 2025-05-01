What is the main focus of organic chemistry? Organic chemistry studies the structure, properties, and reactions of carbon-containing compounds.

What are hydrocarbons composed of? Hydrocarbons are organic compounds made up only of carbon and hydrogen atoms.

Which elements, besides carbon and hydrogen, are commonly found in organic compounds? Organic compounds can also contain oxygen, nitrogen, sulfur, and halogens.

What is a key feature of organic compounds regarding their bonding? A key feature is carbon atoms single bonded to other carbons and to hydrogens.

What is propane and where is it commonly used? Propane is a hydrocarbon found in propane tanks used for barbecues and other everyday uses.

What distinguishes ethanol from propane as an organic compound? Ethanol contains an oxygen atom in the form of an OH group, unlike propane which has only carbon and hydrogen.