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Lipoprotein Spherical complex of lipids and proteins enabling lipid transport in blood, overcoming lipid insolubility in aqueous environments. Chylomicron Largest, least dense transporter carrying dietary lipids from intestines to liver, adipose tissue, and other tissues. VLDL Very low density particle originating from the liver, mainly transporting triglycerides to adipose tissue or other tissues. LDL Moderate density carrier primarily moving cholesterol from liver to tissues; excess can accumulate in artery walls. HDL Most dense transporter collecting cholesterol from tissues and returning it to the liver for conversion to bile and excretion. Cholesterol Ester Formed by cholesterol bonded to a fatty acid, found in the nonpolar interior of lipoproteins. Triglyceride Major lipid component stored or used for energy, transported within chylomicrons and VLDL. Phospholipid Molecule forming the polar surface of lipoproteins, contributing to their structural stability in blood. Protein to Lipid Ratio Proportion determining lipoprotein density; higher protein content results in increased density. Density Classification factor for lipoproteins, increasing with greater protein content relative to lipid content. Nonpolar Interior Central region of lipoproteins housing hydrophobic molecules like cholesterol esters and triglycerides. Polar Surface Outer layer of lipoproteins composed of proteins and phospholipids, interacting with the aqueous blood environment. Adipose Tissue Body storage site for lipids delivered by chylomicrons and VLDL, serving as an energy reserve. Bile Substance produced in the liver from cholesterol, aiding in fat digestion and excreted after HDL transport.
Lipoproteins for Transport definitions
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