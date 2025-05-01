Skip to main content
Back

Lipoproteins for Transport definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/14
  • Lipoprotein
    Spherical complex of lipids and proteins enabling lipid transport in blood, overcoming lipid insolubility in aqueous environments.
  • Chylomicron
    Largest, least dense transporter carrying dietary lipids from intestines to liver, adipose tissue, and other tissues.
  • VLDL
    Very low density particle originating from the liver, mainly transporting triglycerides to adipose tissue or other tissues.
  • LDL
    Moderate density carrier primarily moving cholesterol from liver to tissues; excess can accumulate in artery walls.
  • HDL
    Most dense transporter collecting cholesterol from tissues and returning it to the liver for conversion to bile and excretion.
  • Cholesterol Ester
    Formed by cholesterol bonded to a fatty acid, found in the nonpolar interior of lipoproteins.
  • Triglyceride
    Major lipid component stored or used for energy, transported within chylomicrons and VLDL.
  • Phospholipid
    Molecule forming the polar surface of lipoproteins, contributing to their structural stability in blood.
  • Protein to Lipid Ratio
    Proportion determining lipoprotein density; higher protein content results in increased density.
  • Density
    Classification factor for lipoproteins, increasing with greater protein content relative to lipid content.
  • Nonpolar Interior
    Central region of lipoproteins housing hydrophobic molecules like cholesterol esters and triglycerides.
  • Polar Surface
    Outer layer of lipoproteins composed of proteins and phospholipids, interacting with the aqueous blood environment.
  • Adipose Tissue
    Body storage site for lipids delivered by chylomicrons and VLDL, serving as an energy reserve.
  • Bile
    Substance produced in the liver from cholesterol, aiding in fat digestion and excreted after HDL transport.