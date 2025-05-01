Lipoprotein Spherical complex of lipids and proteins enabling lipid transport in blood, overcoming lipid insolubility in aqueous environments.

Chylomicron Largest, least dense transporter carrying dietary lipids from intestines to liver, adipose tissue, and other tissues.

VLDL Very low density particle originating from the liver, mainly transporting triglycerides to adipose tissue or other tissues.

LDL Moderate density carrier primarily moving cholesterol from liver to tissues; excess can accumulate in artery walls.

HDL Most dense transporter collecting cholesterol from tissues and returning it to the liver for conversion to bile and excretion.

Cholesterol Ester Formed by cholesterol bonded to a fatty acid, found in the nonpolar interior of lipoproteins.