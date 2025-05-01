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Lipoproteins for Transport quiz

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  • Why are lipoproteins necessary for transporting lipids in the blood?
    Lipoproteins are needed because lipids are nonpolar and insoluble in the aqueous environment of blood.
  • What are lipoproteins composed of?
    Lipoproteins are spherical structures made of lipids and proteins.
  • What is a cholesterol ester?
    A cholesterol ester is cholesterol bonded to a fatty acid.
  • Describe the structure of a chylomicron.
    A chylomicron has a protein surface, a phospholipid bilayer, and a nonpolar interior containing cholesterol esters and triglycerides.
  • How are lipoproteins classified?
    Lipoproteins are classified by their density, which depends on their protein to lipid ratio.
  • What happens to lipoprotein density as the protein content increases?
    As protein content increases, lipoprotein density also increases because proteins are denser than lipids.
  • List the four main types of lipoproteins in order of increasing density.
    The four types are chylomicrons (lowest), VLDL, LDL, and HDL (highest).
  • Which lipoprotein has the lowest density?
    Chylomicrons have the lowest density among lipoproteins.
  • What type of lipids do chylomicrons transport?
    Chylomicrons transport dietary lipids.
  • Where do chylomicrons transport lipids from and to?
    Chylomicrons transport lipids from the intestines to the liver, adipose tissue, and other tissues.
  • What is the main function of VLDL?
    VLDL transports triglycerides from the liver to adipose tissue for storage or other tissues for energy.
  • What does LDL primarily carry and where does it transport it?
    LDL primarily carries cholesterol from the liver to various tissues.
  • Why is excess LDL considered harmful?
    Excess LDL can deposit cholesterol in artery walls, increasing health risks.
  • What is the role of HDL in lipid transport?
    HDL transports cholesterol from various tissues back to the liver, where it is converted to bile and excreted.
  • How does the protein to lipid ratio affect lipoprotein density?
    A higher protein to lipid ratio results in greater lipoprotein density.