Why are lipoproteins necessary for transporting lipids in the blood? Lipoproteins are needed because lipids are nonpolar and insoluble in the aqueous environment of blood.

What are lipoproteins composed of? Lipoproteins are spherical structures made of lipids and proteins.

What is a cholesterol ester? A cholesterol ester is cholesterol bonded to a fatty acid.

Describe the structure of a chylomicron. A chylomicron has a protein surface, a phospholipid bilayer, and a nonpolar interior containing cholesterol esters and triglycerides.

How are lipoproteins classified? Lipoproteins are classified by their density, which depends on their protein to lipid ratio.

What happens to lipoprotein density as the protein content increases? As protein content increases, lipoprotein density also increases because proteins are denser than lipids.