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Multiple Bonds Connections between atoms involving more than one shared pair of electrons, essential for accurate Lewis structures. Lewis Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of valence electrons among atoms in a molecule, highlighting bonding and lone pairs. Single Bond A connection where two atoms share one pair of electrons, resulting in the longest bond length among covalent bonds. Double Bond A linkage where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, making the bond shorter than a single bond but longer than a triple bond. Triple Bond A connection where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in the shortest bond length among covalent bonds. Bond Length The distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms, which decreases as the number of shared electron pairs increases. Covalent Bond A type of chemical bond formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, each pair consisting of two electrons. Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, responsible for forming bonds by being shared between atoms. Electron Pair A set of two electrons that can be shared between atoms to form a bond or remain as a lone pair. Electron Sharing The process by which atoms achieve stability by distributing electrons between them, forming covalent bonds. Bond Order A measure of the number of shared electron pairs between two atoms, increasing from single to triple bonds.
Multiple Bonds (Simplified) definitions
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