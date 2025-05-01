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Multiple Bonds (Simplified) definitions

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  • Multiple Bonds
    Connections between atoms involving more than one shared pair of electrons, essential for accurate Lewis structures.
  • Lewis Structure
    A diagram showing the arrangement of valence electrons among atoms in a molecule, highlighting bonding and lone pairs.
  • Single Bond
    A connection where two atoms share one pair of electrons, resulting in the longest bond length among covalent bonds.
  • Double Bond
    A linkage where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, making the bond shorter than a single bond but longer than a triple bond.
  • Triple Bond
    A connection where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in the shortest bond length among covalent bonds.
  • Bond Length
    The distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms, which decreases as the number of shared electron pairs increases.
  • Covalent Bond
    A type of chemical bond formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, each pair consisting of two electrons.
  • Valence Electrons
    Electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, responsible for forming bonds by being shared between atoms.
  • Electron Pair
    A set of two electrons that can be shared between atoms to form a bond or remain as a lone pair.
  • Electron Sharing
    The process by which atoms achieve stability by distributing electrons between them, forming covalent bonds.
  • Bond Order
    A measure of the number of shared electron pairs between two atoms, increasing from single to triple bonds.