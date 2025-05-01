Multiple Bonds Connections between atoms involving more than one shared pair of electrons, essential for accurate Lewis structures.

Lewis Structure A diagram showing the arrangement of valence electrons among atoms in a molecule, highlighting bonding and lone pairs.

Single Bond A connection where two atoms share one pair of electrons, resulting in the longest bond length among covalent bonds.

Double Bond A linkage where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, making the bond shorter than a single bond but longer than a triple bond.

Triple Bond A connection where two atoms share three pairs of electrons, resulting in the shortest bond length among covalent bonds.

Bond Length The distance between the nuclei of two bonded atoms, which decreases as the number of shared electron pairs increases.