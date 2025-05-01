Single Bond A covalent connection involving one electron pair, characterized by maximum length, minimum strength, and the lowest energy and stability.

Double Bond A covalent connection involving two electron pairs, offering moderate length, strength, energy, and stability compared to other bond types.

Triple Bond A covalent connection involving three electron pairs, noted for being the shortest, strongest, and having the highest energy and stability.

Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons directly involved in forming chemical bonds, determining the number of bonds an atom can form.

Electron Pair A set of two electrons shared between atoms, forming the basis of covalent bonds and influencing bond type.

Bond Energy The amount of energy, measured in kilojoules, required to break a chemical bond, directly reflecting bond strength and stability.