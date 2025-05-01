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Single Bond A covalent connection involving one electron pair, characterized by maximum length, minimum strength, and the lowest energy and stability. Double Bond A covalent connection involving two electron pairs, offering moderate length, strength, energy, and stability compared to other bond types. Triple Bond A covalent connection involving three electron pairs, noted for being the shortest, strongest, and having the highest energy and stability. Valence Electrons Outer shell electrons directly involved in forming chemical bonds, determining the number of bonds an atom can form. Electron Pair A set of two electrons shared between atoms, forming the basis of covalent bonds and influencing bond type. Bond Energy The amount of energy, measured in kilojoules, required to break a chemical bond, directly reflecting bond strength and stability. Bond Strength A measure of how resistant a bond is to breaking, increasing with the number of electron pairs shared between atoms. Bond Stability The tendency of a bond to remain intact, enhanced by higher bond energy and more shared electron pairs. Bond Length The distance between the nuclei of bonded atoms, decreasing as the number of shared electron pairs increases. Covalent Bond A chemical link formed by the sharing of electron pairs between atoms, fundamental to single, double, and triple bonds. Kilojoule A unit of energy measurement used to quantify the energy required to break chemical bonds. Lewis Structure A diagrammatic representation showing how valence electrons are arranged among atoms in a molecule.
Multiple Bonds definitions
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