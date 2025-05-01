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Naming Alcohols (Common Names) quiz

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  • What is the naming convention for simple alcohols using common names?
    The alkyl group name is stated first, followed by the word 'alcohol'.
  • How would you name an alcohol with a methyl group using the common name system?
    It would be called 'methyl alcohol'.
  • What is the common name for an alcohol with a propyl group?
    The common name is 'propyl alcohol'.
  • What functional group is highlighted in the common naming of alcohols?
    The alcohol functional group is highlighted.
  • Why is understanding alkyl groups important in naming alcohols?
    Alkyl groups help identify the structure and name of the alcohol compound.
  • What is the common name for an alcohol with a hexyl group?
    It is called 'hexyl alcohol'.
  • What word always follows the alkyl group in the common name of an alcohol?
    The word 'alcohol' always follows the alkyl group.
  • How does the common naming system for alcohols differ from the IUPAC system?
    The common system uses the alkyl group name plus 'alcohol', while IUPAC uses systematic rules.
  • What is the role of functional groups in organic chemistry naming?
    Functional groups help identify and classify organic compounds.
  • What is the common name for CH3CH2OH?
    The common name is 'ethyl alcohol'.
  • How does knowing common names help in studying alcohol reactions?
    It aids in recognizing compounds involved in reactions like oxidation or substitution.
  • What is the common name for an alcohol with a butyl group?
    It is called 'butyl alcohol'.
  • What is the first part of the common name for an alcohol?
    The first part is the alkyl group name.
  • What is the significance of the word 'alcohol' in common names?
    It indicates the presence of the alcohol functional group.
  • What foundational concept does naming alcohols help students understand?
    It helps students understand functional groups and molecular structure.