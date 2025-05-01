What is the naming convention for simple alcohols using common names? The alkyl group name is stated first, followed by the word 'alcohol'.

How would you name an alcohol with a methyl group using the common name system? It would be called 'methyl alcohol'.

What is the common name for an alcohol with a propyl group? The common name is 'propyl alcohol'.

What functional group is highlighted in the common naming of alcohols? The alcohol functional group is highlighted.

Why is understanding alkyl groups important in naming alcohols? Alkyl groups help identify the structure and name of the alcohol compound.

What is the common name for an alcohol with a hexyl group? It is called 'hexyl alcohol'.