To identify the alkyl group in an alcohol for common naming, first locate the carbon chain attached directly to the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This carbon chain is the alkyl group. For example, if the -OH is attached to a carbon that is part of a three-carbon chain, the alkyl group is propyl. Once identified, the alkyl group's name is combined with the word "alcohol" to form the common name, such as propyl alcohol. Understanding the alkyl group is essential because it determines the base name of the alcohol in this naming system.