Amide A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded directly to a nitrogen, often derived from an amine.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to amide structure.

Nitrogen An atom in amides directly bonded to the carbonyl group, determining classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary.

Primary Amide A type where only one carbon is directly attached to the nitrogen atom.

Secondary Amide A type where two carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom.

Tertiary Amide A type where three carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom.