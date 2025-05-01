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Amide A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded directly to a nitrogen, often derived from an amine. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to amide structure. Nitrogen An atom in amides directly bonded to the carbonyl group, determining classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary. Primary Amide A type where only one carbon is directly attached to the nitrogen atom. Secondary Amide A type where two carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom. Tertiary Amide A type where three carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom. IUPAC Naming A systematic method where the parent chain is named like a carboxylic acid, but the ending changes to 'amide'. Common Naming A method using traditional prefixes for the parent chain and modifying 'oic acid' to 'amide'. Substituent A group or atom attached to the main structure, such as those bonded to the nitrogen in amides. Parent Chain The longest continuous chain containing the carbonyl group, serving as the base for naming. N-Substituent A group attached directly to the nitrogen atom, indicated with an 'N-' prefix in naming. Carboxylic Acid A compound whose naming conventions are adapted for amides by replacing 'oic acid' with 'amide'. Prefix A word part added before the parent chain name to indicate the nature or position of substituents.
Naming Amides definitions
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Naming Amides
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