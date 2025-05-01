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Naming Amides definitions

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  • Amide
    A molecule featuring a carbonyl group bonded directly to a nitrogen, often derived from an amine.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, central to amide structure.
  • Nitrogen
    An atom in amides directly bonded to the carbonyl group, determining classification as primary, secondary, or tertiary.
  • Primary Amide
    A type where only one carbon is directly attached to the nitrogen atom.
  • Secondary Amide
    A type where two carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom.
  • Tertiary Amide
    A type where three carbons are directly attached to the nitrogen atom.
  • IUPAC Naming
    A systematic method where the parent chain is named like a carboxylic acid, but the ending changes to 'amide'.
  • Common Naming
    A method using traditional prefixes for the parent chain and modifying 'oic acid' to 'amide'.
  • Substituent
    A group or atom attached to the main structure, such as those bonded to the nitrogen in amides.
  • Parent Chain
    The longest continuous chain containing the carbonyl group, serving as the base for naming.
  • N-Substituent
    A group attached directly to the nitrogen atom, indicated with an 'N-' prefix in naming.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A compound whose naming conventions are adapted for amides by replacing 'oic acid' with 'amide'.
  • Prefix
    A word part added before the parent chain name to indicate the nature or position of substituents.