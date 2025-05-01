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What functional groups characterize an amide? An amide is characterized by a carbonyl group connected to a nitrogen atom. How are amides classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary? Amides are classified based on the number of carbons directly attached to the nitrogen: one for primary, two for secondary, and three for tertiary. What is a primary amide? A primary amide has only one carbon directly attached to the nitrogen atom. How many carbons are attached to the nitrogen in a secondary amide? A secondary amide has two carbons directly attached to the nitrogen. What defines a tertiary amide? A tertiary amide has three carbons directly attached to the nitrogen atom. In IUPAC naming, how is the parent chain of an amide determined? The parent chain is the carbon chain containing the carbonyl group, named as if it were a carboxylic acid. How is the ending of a carboxylic acid name changed to form an amide name in IUPAC? The ending 'oic acid' is replaced with 'amide' in the IUPAC name. How are substituents on the nitrogen atom indicated in IUPAC amide names? Substituents on the nitrogen are included in the name and are prefixed with 'N-'. What is the main difference between IUPAC and common naming of amides? IUPAC uses systematic parent chain names, while common naming uses common prefixes for the parent chain. How are substituents on nitrogen listed in common naming of amides? They are listed alphabetically and each is prefixed with 'N-'. What is the common name prefix for a three-carbon amide parent chain? The common name prefix for a three-carbon chain is 'propion'. How would you name an amide with a butyl and a methyl group on the nitrogen using common naming? List the substituents alphabetically as 'N-butyl-N-methyl', followed by the parent chain name and 'amide'. What is the origin of the nitrogen in an amide? The nitrogen in an amide may originate from an amine group. What is the suffix used for amides in both IUPAC and common naming? The suffix 'amide' is used in both IUPAC and common naming. When naming amides, what is modified from the carboxylic acid name? The ending 'oic acid' is changed to 'amide' to name the compound as an amide.
Naming Amides quiz
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Naming Amides
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