What functional groups characterize an amide? An amide is characterized by a carbonyl group connected to a nitrogen atom.

How are amides classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary? Amides are classified based on the number of carbons directly attached to the nitrogen: one for primary, two for secondary, and three for tertiary.

What is a primary amide? A primary amide has only one carbon directly attached to the nitrogen atom.

How many carbons are attached to the nitrogen in a secondary amide? A secondary amide has two carbons directly attached to the nitrogen.

What defines a tertiary amide? A tertiary amide has three carbons directly attached to the nitrogen atom.

In IUPAC naming, how is the parent chain of an amide determined? The parent chain is the carbon chain containing the carbonyl group, named as if it were a carboxylic acid.