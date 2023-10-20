16. Carboxylic Acids and Their Derivatives
Naming Amides
5
ProblemProblem
Give IUPAC name for the following amide.
A
ethylmethylbenzoicamide
B
N-ethyl-N-methylbenzamide
C
ethylmethylbenzamide
D
N-methyl-N-ethylbenzoic amide
6
ProblemProblem
Draw structure from provided IUPAC name: 4-hydroxy-N-methyl-N-propylheptanamide.
A
B
C
D
7
concept
Common Naming: Amides Concept 3
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
8
ProblemProblem
Assign a common name to the following.
A
N-pentyl-N-tert-butylacetamide
B
N-tert-butyl-N-pentylethanamide
C
N-tert-butyl-N-pentylacetamide
D
N-hexyl-N-tert-butylethanamide
9
ProblemProblem
Draw a structure from the following name: N-cyclopentyl-N-propylvaleramide.
A
B
C
D
