Amine Compound featuring one or more alkyl groups bonded to a nitrogen atom, with names ending in a specific suffix.

Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds.

Nitrogen Atom Central element in these compounds, serving as the attachment point for alkyl groups.

IUPAC System Standardized method for naming organic molecules, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical nomenclature.

Primary Amine Structure where nitrogen is bonded to only one alkyl group and two hydrogens.

Secondary Amine Structure where nitrogen is bonded to two alkyl groups and one hydrogen.