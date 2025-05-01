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Naming Amines definitions

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  • Amine
    Compound featuring one or more alkyl groups bonded to a nitrogen atom, with names ending in a specific suffix.
  • Alkyl Group
    Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds.
  • Nitrogen Atom
    Central element in these compounds, serving as the attachment point for alkyl groups.
  • IUPAC System
    Standardized method for naming organic molecules, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical nomenclature.
  • Primary Amine
    Structure where nitrogen is bonded to only one alkyl group and two hydrogens.
  • Secondary Amine
    Structure where nitrogen is bonded to two alkyl groups and one hydrogen.
  • Tertiary Amine
    Structure where nitrogen is bonded to three alkyl groups, with no hydrogens attached.
  • Symmetrical Amine
    Compound where all alkyl groups attached to nitrogen are identical.
  • Asymmetrical Amine
    Compound where at least one alkyl group attached to nitrogen differs from the others.
  • N-Substituent
    Alkyl group attached directly to nitrogen, named with a specific prefix in systematic nomenclature.
  • Numerical Prefix
    Descriptor such as 'di' used to indicate multiple identical groups in a molecule's name.
  • Systematic Name
    Official designation for a molecule, constructed according to established nomenclature rules.
  • Commas
    Punctuation used to separate numbers in chemical names, clarifying positions within a structure.
  • Dashes
    Punctuation used to separate letters from numbers in chemical names, ensuring readability.