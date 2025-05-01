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Amine Compound featuring one or more alkyl groups bonded to a nitrogen atom, with names ending in a specific suffix. Alkyl Group Hydrocarbon fragment derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, often attached to nitrogen in these compounds. Nitrogen Atom Central element in these compounds, serving as the attachment point for alkyl groups. IUPAC System Standardized method for naming organic molecules, ensuring clarity and consistency in chemical nomenclature. Primary Amine Structure where nitrogen is bonded to only one alkyl group and two hydrogens. Secondary Amine Structure where nitrogen is bonded to two alkyl groups and one hydrogen. Tertiary Amine Structure where nitrogen is bonded to three alkyl groups, with no hydrogens attached. Symmetrical Amine Compound where all alkyl groups attached to nitrogen are identical. Asymmetrical Amine Compound where at least one alkyl group attached to nitrogen differs from the others. N-Substituent Alkyl group attached directly to nitrogen, named with a specific prefix in systematic nomenclature. Numerical Prefix Descriptor such as 'di' used to indicate multiple identical groups in a molecule's name. Systematic Name Official designation for a molecule, constructed according to established nomenclature rules. Commas Punctuation used to separate numbers in chemical names, clarifying positions within a structure. Dashes Punctuation used to separate letters from numbers in chemical names, ensuring readability.
Naming Amines definitions
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