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What is the general rule for naming amines? Amines are named by attaching alkyl groups to a nitrogen atom and ending the name with 'amine'. How is the parent chain named for a primary amine in the IUPAC system? The carbon chain is named as an alkane, but the 'e' at the end is replaced by 'amine'. How do you indicate the position of the nitrogen in a primary amine? Numbers are used to indicate the carbon to which the nitrogen is attached. What is the IUPAC name for a six-carbon primary amine with nitrogen on the first carbon? It is named '1-hexanamine'. What is the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical secondary or tertiary amines? Symmetrical amines have all identical alkyl groups, while asymmetrical amines have at least one different alkyl group. When naming an asymmetrical amine, which chain is chosen as the parent? The largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen is chosen as the parent chain. How are other alkyl groups attached to nitrogen named in asymmetrical amines? They are named as 'N-substituents' and listed alphabetically before the parent chain name. What prefix is used if there are identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen? A numerical prefix like 'di' is used for identical groups. How do you number the parent chain in an asymmetrical amine? Number the chain from the end closest to the nitrogen atom. What is the IUPAC name for an amine with a three-carbon chain and an ethyl group on nitrogen? It is named 'N-ethyl-1-propanamine'. How are numbers separated in IUPAC amine names? Numbers are separated by commas. How are letters and numbers separated in IUPAC amine names? Letters and numbers are separated by dashes. Are letters separated from other letters in IUPAC amine names? No, letters are not separated from other letters. What is the ending used for the parent chain in amine nomenclature? The ending 'amine' is used instead of the alkane's 'e'. What is the first step in naming an asymmetrical amine? Identify the largest carbon chain connected to nitrogen and name it as an amine.
Naming Amines quiz
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