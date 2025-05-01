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Naming Amines quiz

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  • What is the general rule for naming amines?
    Amines are named by attaching alkyl groups to a nitrogen atom and ending the name with 'amine'.
  • How is the parent chain named for a primary amine in the IUPAC system?
    The carbon chain is named as an alkane, but the 'e' at the end is replaced by 'amine'.
  • How do you indicate the position of the nitrogen in a primary amine?
    Numbers are used to indicate the carbon to which the nitrogen is attached.
  • What is the IUPAC name for a six-carbon primary amine with nitrogen on the first carbon?
    It is named '1-hexanamine'.
  • What is the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical secondary or tertiary amines?
    Symmetrical amines have all identical alkyl groups, while asymmetrical amines have at least one different alkyl group.
  • When naming an asymmetrical amine, which chain is chosen as the parent?
    The largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen is chosen as the parent chain.
  • How are other alkyl groups attached to nitrogen named in asymmetrical amines?
    They are named as 'N-substituents' and listed alphabetically before the parent chain name.
  • What prefix is used if there are identical alkyl groups attached to nitrogen?
    A numerical prefix like 'di' is used for identical groups.
  • How do you number the parent chain in an asymmetrical amine?
    Number the chain from the end closest to the nitrogen atom.
  • What is the IUPAC name for an amine with a three-carbon chain and an ethyl group on nitrogen?
    It is named 'N-ethyl-1-propanamine'.
  • How are numbers separated in IUPAC amine names?
    Numbers are separated by commas.
  • How are letters and numbers separated in IUPAC amine names?
    Letters and numbers are separated by dashes.
  • Are letters separated from other letters in IUPAC amine names?
    No, letters are not separated from other letters.
  • What is the ending used for the parent chain in amine nomenclature?
    The ending 'amine' is used instead of the alkane's 'e'.
  • What is the first step in naming an asymmetrical amine?
    Identify the largest carbon chain connected to nitrogen and name it as an amine.