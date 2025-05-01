What is the general rule for naming amines? Amines are named by attaching alkyl groups to a nitrogen atom and ending the name with 'amine'.

How is the parent chain named for a primary amine in the IUPAC system? The carbon chain is named as an alkane, but the 'e' at the end is replaced by 'amine'.

How do you indicate the position of the nitrogen in a primary amine? Numbers are used to indicate the carbon to which the nitrogen is attached.

What is the IUPAC name for a six-carbon primary amine with nitrogen on the first carbon? It is named '1-hexanamine'.

What is the difference between symmetrical and asymmetrical secondary or tertiary amines? Symmetrical amines have all identical alkyl groups, while asymmetrical amines have at least one different alkyl group.

When naming an asymmetrical amine, which chain is chosen as the parent? The largest carbon chain connected to the nitrogen is chosen as the parent chain.