Naming Amines
Common Naming: Amines Concept 1
Common Naming: Amines Example 1
Draw structure for tert-butylamine.
Write a name for the following amine.
tert-butylpropylamine
sec-butylpropylamine
tert-butylipropylamine
sec-butylisopropylamine
Name the following compound.
trimethylamine
3,3,3-ethylamine
tetramethylamine
triethylamine
IUPAC Naming: Primary Amines Concept 2
IUPAC Naming: Symmetrical vs Asymmetrical Amines Concept 3
Provide an IUPAC name for the following.
tripropylamine
N-tripropylamine
tripropyl amine
N-tripropyl amine
Name molecule using IUPAC naming system.
N-isopropyl-N-benzene amine
N-isopropylbenzene amine
N-propylaniline
N-isopropylbenzenamine
Provide a systematic name for following molecule.
isobutylmethylpentylamine
N-isobutyl-N-methyl-2-pentanamine
isobutylmethylpentyl amine
N-isobutyl-N-methylpentanamine
Provide a systematic name for following molecule.
2-methyl-3-hexyl-1-propanamine
3-isopropyl-N-propyl-3-butanamine
N-methyl-N-propyl-3-hexanamine
2-methyl-N-propyl-3-hexanamine
Do you want more practice?
- Draw the condensed and line formula of the molecule in the margin. Is it a primary, secondary, or tertiary ami...
- Name the following compounds:c. (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH₂)₂NH₂
- Draw structures corresponding to the following names:d.4-Amino-2-butanol
- Draw the structures corresponding to the following names:a. N-Methylpentylamine
- What are the names of these amines?c. <IMAGE>
- What are the names of these amines?a. (CH₃CH₂CH₂)₂NH
- Name the following compounds: a. <IMAGE>