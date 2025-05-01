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Diene A hydrocarbon structure featuring exactly two carbon-carbon double bonds within its main chain. Triene A hydrocarbon molecule characterized by the presence of three carbon-carbon double bonds in its main chain. Double Bond A type of covalent bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two carbon atoms, increasing reactivity. Suffix A word ending, such as '-diene' or '-triene', used to indicate the number of double bonds in a hydrocarbon. Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in compound naming. Main Chain The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming. Parent Chain The principal carbon chain selected for nomenclature, containing the maximum number of double bonds. Nomenclature A systematic method for assigning names to chemical compounds based on structure and bonding. Hydrocarbon An organic compound consisting solely of hydrogen and carbon atoms, forming the basis for dienes and trienes. Conjugated System A molecular arrangement where alternating single and double bonds allow for electron delocalization. Addition Reaction A chemical process where atoms are added to a molecule, often at double bonds, altering its structure. Unsaturated Hydrocarbon A molecule containing one or more double bonds, resulting in fewer hydrogen atoms than alkanes. Modifier A component in a compound's name, such as '-diene' or '-triene', indicating structural features.
Naming Dienes and Trienes definitions
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