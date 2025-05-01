Diene A hydrocarbon structure featuring exactly two carbon-carbon double bonds within its main chain.

Triene A hydrocarbon molecule characterized by the presence of three carbon-carbon double bonds in its main chain.

Double Bond A type of covalent bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two carbon atoms, increasing reactivity.

Suffix A word ending, such as '-diene' or '-triene', used to indicate the number of double bonds in a hydrocarbon.

Substituent An atom or group attached to the main carbon chain, whose position must be specified in compound naming.

Main Chain The longest continuous sequence of carbon atoms in a molecule, serving as the base for naming.