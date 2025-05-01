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Naming Dienes and Trienes quiz

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  • What is a diene in organic chemistry?
    A diene is a hydrocarbon containing two carbon-carbon double bonds.
  • What is a triene in organic chemistry?
    A triene is a hydrocarbon containing three carbon-carbon double bonds.
  • What suffix is used when naming a diene?
    The suffix '-diene' is used to indicate two double bonds in the compound.
  • What suffix is used when naming a triene?
    The suffix '-triene' is used to indicate three double bonds in the compound.
  • How are the positions of double bonds indicated in the name of a diene or triene?
    The positions are specified by numbers showing where the double bonds are located on the main carbon chain.
  • What is the main similarity between naming alkanes and naming dienes/trienes?
    Both use the main carbon chain and specify the location of substituents, but dienes/trienes use different suffixes.
  • What is the importance of specifying the location of substituents in naming dienes and trienes?
    Specifying substituent locations ensures the compound is named accurately and uniquely.
  • What does the parent chain refer to in the nomenclature of dienes and trienes?
    The parent chain is the longest continuous chain containing all double bonds.
  • Why is understanding the structure of dienes and trienes important in organic chemistry?
    It is essential for studying unsaturated hydrocarbons and their reactivity, especially in addition reactions.
  • What is a conjugated system in the context of dienes and trienes?
    A conjugated system refers to alternating double and single bonds, which affects the compound's reactivity.
  • How does the modifier at the end of the name change for dienes and trienes?
    The modifier changes to '-diene' for two double bonds and '-triene' for three double bonds.
  • What is the first step in naming a diene or triene?
    The first step is to identify the longest carbon chain containing all double bonds.
  • How are substituents prioritized in the naming of dienes and trienes?
    Substituents are numbered to give the lowest possible numbers to the double bonds.
  • What type of reactions are dienes and trienes particularly important for?
    They are important for addition reactions due to their multiple double bonds.
  • What is the general rule for naming compounds with multiple double bonds?
    Use the appropriate suffix and specify the positions of all double bonds and substituents.