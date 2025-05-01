What is a diene in organic chemistry? A diene is a hydrocarbon containing two carbon-carbon double bonds.

What is a triene in organic chemistry? A triene is a hydrocarbon containing three carbon-carbon double bonds.

What suffix is used when naming a diene? The suffix '-diene' is used to indicate two double bonds in the compound.

What suffix is used when naming a triene? The suffix '-triene' is used to indicate three double bonds in the compound.

How are the positions of double bonds indicated in the name of a diene or triene? The positions are specified by numbers showing where the double bonds are located on the main carbon chain.

What is the main similarity between naming alkanes and naming dienes/trienes? Both use the main carbon chain and specify the location of substituents, but dienes/trienes use different suffixes.