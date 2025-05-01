Ester A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.

Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment attached to the oxygen atom in an ester, named as a substituent at the start.

Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, marking carbon number one in esters.

Parent Chain The main carbon chain in an ester, including the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming.

IUPAC Naming A systematic method where the ester’s main chain ends with 'oate' and the alkyl group is named first.

Common Naming A traditional system using common prefixes for the main chain and 'ate' as the ending for esters.