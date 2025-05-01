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Naming Esters definitions

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  • Ester
    A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group.
  • Alkyl Group
    A hydrocarbon fragment attached to the oxygen atom in an ester, named as a substituent at the start.
  • Carbonyl Group
    A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, marking carbon number one in esters.
  • Parent Chain
    The main carbon chain in an ester, including the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming.
  • IUPAC Naming
    A systematic method where the ester’s main chain ends with 'oate' and the alkyl group is named first.
  • Common Naming
    A traditional system using common prefixes for the main chain and 'ate' as the ending for esters.
  • Substituent
    A group attached to the main carbon chain, named in alphabetical order and indicated by position numbers.
  • Prefix
    A term like di-, tri-, or tetra- used to indicate multiple identical substituents on the main chain.
  • Valerate
    A five-carbon chain with a carbonyl group, named as the main chain in certain esters.
  • Propyl
    A three-carbon alkyl group, often found attached to the oxygen atom in esters.
  • Isopropyl
    A branched three-carbon group, commonly found as a substituent on the main chain of esters.
  • Numerical Location
    A number indicating the position of a substituent on the main chain, not used for the alkyl group attached to oxygen.
  • Commas
    Punctuation marks used to separate numbers from numbers in ester names.
  • Dashes
    Punctuation marks used to separate letters from numbers in ester names.
  • Space
    A blank character placed between the alkyl group name and the rest of the ester name.