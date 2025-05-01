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Ester A compound featuring an oxygen atom bonded to an alkyl group and a carbon chain with a carbonyl group. Alkyl Group A hydrocarbon fragment attached to the oxygen atom in an ester, named as a substituent at the start. Carbonyl Group A functional group consisting of a carbon atom double-bonded to an oxygen atom, marking carbon number one in esters. Parent Chain The main carbon chain in an ester, including the carbonyl group, used as the base for naming. IUPAC Naming A systematic method where the ester’s main chain ends with 'oate' and the alkyl group is named first. Common Naming A traditional system using common prefixes for the main chain and 'ate' as the ending for esters. Substituent A group attached to the main carbon chain, named in alphabetical order and indicated by position numbers. Prefix A term like di-, tri-, or tetra- used to indicate multiple identical substituents on the main chain. Valerate A five-carbon chain with a carbonyl group, named as the main chain in certain esters. Propyl A three-carbon alkyl group, often found attached to the oxygen atom in esters. Isopropyl A branched three-carbon group, commonly found as a substituent on the main chain of esters. Numerical Location A number indicating the position of a substituent on the main chain, not used for the alkyl group attached to oxygen. Commas Punctuation marks used to separate numbers from numbers in ester names. Dashes Punctuation marks used to separate letters from numbers in ester names. Space A blank character placed between the alkyl group name and the rest of the ester name.
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