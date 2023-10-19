Naming Esters
IUPAC Rules for Naming Esters Concept 1
IUPAC Rules for Naming Esters Example 1
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
propyl butanoate
butyl propanoate
isopropyl butanoate
isobutyl propanoate
Provide the systematic name for the following ester.
tert-butyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
sec-butyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
tert-butyl 4,4-dimethylpentanoate
isopropyl 3,3-dimethylpentanoate
If the substituent name of benzene is phenyl, which structure represents phenyl propanoate?
Common Naming: Esters Concept 2
Provide common name for given compound.
cyclopentyl-4,4-dimethyl valerate
cyclopentyl 4,4,4-trimethyl butyrate
cyclopentyl 4,4-dimethyl valerate
cyclopentyl-4,4,4-trimethyl butyrate
Give a common name for the following compound.
tert-butyl benzoic acid
butyl benzoate
tert-butyl benzoate
sec-butyl benzoate
Draw structure for given name: hexyl 3-chlorobutyrate.