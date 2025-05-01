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Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions

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  • Ionic Hydrate
    An ionic compound chemically linked to one or more water molecules, indicated by a dot in its formula.
  • Ionic Compound
    A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions.
  • Water Molecule
    A neutral molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often attached to ionic compounds in hydrates.
  • Dot Notation
    A symbolic representation in chemical formulas showing water molecules bonded to an ionic compound.
  • Numerical Prefix
    A word part placed before 'hydrate' to indicate the exact number of water molecules present in a hydrate.
  • Mono
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of one water molecule in a hydrate.
  • Di
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of two water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Tri
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of three water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Tetra
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of four water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Penta
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of five water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Hexa
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of six water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Hepta
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of seven water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Octa
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of eight water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Nona
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of nine water molecules in a hydrate.
  • Deca
    A prefix used to indicate the presence of ten water molecules in a hydrate.