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Ionic Hydrate An ionic compound chemically linked to one or more water molecules, indicated by a dot in its formula. Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions. Water Molecule A neutral molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often attached to ionic compounds in hydrates. Dot Notation A symbolic representation in chemical formulas showing water molecules bonded to an ionic compound. Numerical Prefix A word part placed before 'hydrate' to indicate the exact number of water molecules present in a hydrate. Mono A prefix used to indicate the presence of one water molecule in a hydrate. Di A prefix used to indicate the presence of two water molecules in a hydrate. Tri A prefix used to indicate the presence of three water molecules in a hydrate. Tetra A prefix used to indicate the presence of four water molecules in a hydrate. Penta A prefix used to indicate the presence of five water molecules in a hydrate. Hexa A prefix used to indicate the presence of six water molecules in a hydrate. Hepta A prefix used to indicate the presence of seven water molecules in a hydrate. Octa A prefix used to indicate the presence of eight water molecules in a hydrate. Nona A prefix used to indicate the presence of nine water molecules in a hydrate. Deca A prefix used to indicate the presence of ten water molecules in a hydrate.
Naming Ionic Hydrates definitions
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