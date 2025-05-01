Ionic Hydrate An ionic compound chemically linked to one or more water molecules, indicated by a dot in its formula.

Ionic Compound A substance formed from the electrostatic attraction between positive and negative ions.

Water Molecule A neutral molecule consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, often attached to ionic compounds in hydrates.

Dot Notation A symbolic representation in chemical formulas showing water molecules bonded to an ionic compound.

Numerical Prefix A word part placed before 'hydrate' to indicate the exact number of water molecules present in a hydrate.

Mono A prefix used to indicate the presence of one water molecule in a hydrate.