How do you name a monoatomic cation with only one possible charge? You use the element's name followed by 'ion' without a Roman numeral (e.g., magnesium ion).

What is the systematic name for a vanadium ion with a 3+ charge? It is called vanadium(III) ion.

When do you use Roman numerals in naming cations? Roman numerals are used when the metal can have multiple possible charges to indicate the specific charge.

What suffix is used in the older naming system for the lower charge of a cation? The suffix '-ous' is used for the lower charge.

What suffix is used in the older naming system for the higher charge of a cation? The suffix '-ic' is used for the higher charge.

What is the common name for Fe2+? The common name is ferrous ion.