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Oxidation of Monosaccharides definitions

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  • Aldose
    A monosaccharide containing an aldehyde group, commonly undergoing oxidation to form sugar acids.
  • Monosaccharide
    A simple carbohydrate molecule, serving as the basic unit for sugars like D-ribose and D-fructose.
  • Aldonic Acid
    A sugar acid formed when an aldose is oxidized, indicated by the suffix change from 'ose' to 'onic acid'.
  • Copper(II) Ion
    An oxidizing agent in Benedict's test, responsible for converting aldose sugars into carboxylic acids.
  • Copper(I) Oxide
    A brick red precipitate produced as a byproduct during the oxidation of reducing sugars in Benedict's test.
  • Benedict's Test
    A chemical assay used to detect reducing sugars by observing the formation of a colored precipitate.
  • Reducing Sugar
    A carbohydrate capable of being oxidized to a sugar acid, detectable by Benedict's test.
  • Carboxylic Acid Group
    A functional group formed on a sugar after oxidation, replacing the original aldehyde group.
  • Ketose
    A monosaccharide containing a ketone group, capable of rearranging to form an aldose in basic solutions.
  • Ketone Group
    A functional group present in certain sugars, which can convert to an aldehyde group under basic conditions.
  • Aldehyde Group
    A functional group in aldose sugars, targeted during oxidation to form carboxylic acids.
  • Sugar Acid
    A product of monosaccharide oxidation, characterized by the presence of a carboxylic acid group.
  • Basic Solution
    A chemical environment that enables ketose sugars to rearrange into aldose forms, expanding the range of reducing sugars.