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Aldose A monosaccharide containing an aldehyde group, commonly undergoing oxidation to form sugar acids. Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate molecule, serving as the basic unit for sugars like D-ribose and D-fructose. Aldonic Acid A sugar acid formed when an aldose is oxidized, indicated by the suffix change from 'ose' to 'onic acid'. Copper(II) Ion An oxidizing agent in Benedict's test, responsible for converting aldose sugars into carboxylic acids. Copper(I) Oxide A brick red precipitate produced as a byproduct during the oxidation of reducing sugars in Benedict's test. Benedict's Test A chemical assay used to detect reducing sugars by observing the formation of a colored precipitate. Reducing Sugar A carbohydrate capable of being oxidized to a sugar acid, detectable by Benedict's test. Carboxylic Acid Group A functional group formed on a sugar after oxidation, replacing the original aldehyde group. Ketose A monosaccharide containing a ketone group, capable of rearranging to form an aldose in basic solutions. Ketone Group A functional group present in certain sugars, which can convert to an aldehyde group under basic conditions. Aldehyde Group A functional group in aldose sugars, targeted during oxidation to form carboxylic acids. Sugar Acid A product of monosaccharide oxidation, characterized by the presence of a carboxylic acid group. Basic Solution A chemical environment that enables ketose sugars to rearrange into aldose forms, expanding the range of reducing sugars.
Oxidation of Monosaccharides definitions
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Oxidation of Monosaccharides
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