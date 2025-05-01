Aldose A monosaccharide containing an aldehyde group, commonly undergoing oxidation to form sugar acids.

Monosaccharide A simple carbohydrate molecule, serving as the basic unit for sugars like D-ribose and D-fructose.

Aldonic Acid A sugar acid formed when an aldose is oxidized, indicated by the suffix change from 'ose' to 'onic acid'.

Copper(II) Ion An oxidizing agent in Benedict's test, responsible for converting aldose sugars into carboxylic acids.

Copper(I) Oxide A brick red precipitate produced as a byproduct during the oxidation of reducing sugars in Benedict's test.

Benedict's Test A chemical assay used to detect reducing sugars by observing the formation of a colored precipitate.