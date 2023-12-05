20. Carbohydrates
Oxidation of Monosaccharides
Write common names for the reduction and oxidation products of D-allose.
A
D-allosol and D-allonic acid
B
D-allitol and D-allinic acid
C
D-allitol and D-allonic acid
D
D-allositol and D-allitonic acid
Complete the following reduction/oxidation reaction of D-idose.
A
B
C
D
