What is formed when an aldose monosaccharide undergoes oxidation? An aldonic acid is formed when an aldose monosaccharide undergoes oxidation.

What is the visible result of a positive Benedict's test for reducing sugars? A brick red precipitate of copper(I) oxide is formed.

How does the suffix of a sugar's name change when it is oxidized in Benedict's test? The suffix changes from 'ose' to 'onic acid' to indicate the formation of an aldonic acid.

What is a reducing sugar? A reducing sugar is a carbohydrate that produces a sugar acid upon oxidation.

Which ion is used to oxidize aldose sugars in Benedict's test? Copper(II) ion is used to oxidize aldose sugars.

What is the product when D-ribose is oxidized in Benedict's test? D-ribose is oxidized to ribonic acid.