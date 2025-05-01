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What is formed when an aldose monosaccharide undergoes oxidation? An aldonic acid is formed when an aldose monosaccharide undergoes oxidation. What is the visible result of a positive Benedict's test for reducing sugars? A brick red precipitate of copper(I) oxide is formed. How does the suffix of a sugar's name change when it is oxidized in Benedict's test? The suffix changes from 'ose' to 'onic acid' to indicate the formation of an aldonic acid. What is a reducing sugar? A reducing sugar is a carbohydrate that produces a sugar acid upon oxidation. Which ion is used to oxidize aldose sugars in Benedict's test? Copper(II) ion is used to oxidize aldose sugars. What is the product when D-ribose is oxidized in Benedict's test? D-ribose is oxidized to ribonic acid. What is the byproduct formed during the oxidation of aldose sugars in Benedict's test? Copper(I) oxide, which appears as a brick red precipitate, is the byproduct. Can ketose sugars act as reducing sugars? Why or why not? Yes, ketose sugars can act as reducing sugars because they can rearrange to form aldose sugars in basic solutions. What structural change occurs to ketose sugars in basic solutions? Ketose sugars undergo rearrangement from a ketone group to an aldehyde group. What does Benedict's test detect in a solution? Benedict's test detects the presence of reducing sugars. What happens to the number of carbons when a ketose sugar rearranges to an aldose sugar? The number of carbons remains the same during the rearrangement. What is the significance of the brick red precipitate in Benedict's test? It indicates the presence of reducing sugars that have been oxidized. Are all monosaccharides reducing sugars in basic solutions? Yes, both aldose and ketose monosaccharides are reducing sugars in basic solutions. What is the chemical group formed at the end of an aldose sugar after oxidation? A carboxylic acid group is formed at the end of the sugar. Why are reducing sugars not limited to aldose sugars? Because ketose sugars can rearrange to form aldose sugars in basic solutions, making them reducing sugars as well.
Oxidation of Monosaccharides quiz
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