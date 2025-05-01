What does PPM stand for and what does it measure? PPM stands for parts per million and it measures extremely dilute solution concentrations in either mass or volume.

How is 1 PPM expressed in aqueous solutions? 1 PPM is equivalent to 1 milligram of solute per 1 liter of solution in aqueous solutions.

What is the formula for calculating PPM in terms of mass? PPM (mass) = (grams of solute / grams of solution) × 10^6.

What is the formula for calculating PPM in terms of volume? PPM (volume) = (milliliters of solute / milliliters of solution) × 10^6.

How many parts does PPM refer to? PPM refers to 1 part per 1,000,000 parts, or 10^6 parts.

What does PPB stand for and what does it measure? PPB stands for parts per billion and it measures even more dilute solution concentrations than PPM.