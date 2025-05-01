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Parts per Million (ppm) quiz

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  • What does PPM stand for and what does it measure?
    PPM stands for parts per million and it measures extremely dilute solution concentrations in either mass or volume.
  • How is 1 PPM expressed in aqueous solutions?
    1 PPM is equivalent to 1 milligram of solute per 1 liter of solution in aqueous solutions.
  • What is the formula for calculating PPM in terms of mass?
    PPM (mass) = (grams of solute / grams of solution) × 10^6.
  • What is the formula for calculating PPM in terms of volume?
    PPM (volume) = (milliliters of solute / milliliters of solution) × 10^6.
  • How many parts does PPM refer to?
    PPM refers to 1 part per 1,000,000 parts, or 10^6 parts.
  • What does PPB stand for and what does it measure?
    PPB stands for parts per billion and it measures even more dilute solution concentrations than PPM.
  • How is 1 PPB expressed in aqueous solutions?
    1 PPB is equivalent to 1 microgram of solute per 1 liter of solution in aqueous solutions.
  • What is the formula for calculating PPB in terms of mass?
    PPB (mass) = (grams of solute / grams of solution) × 10^9.
  • What is the formula for calculating PPB in terms of volume?
    PPB (volume) = (milliliters of solute / milliliters of solution) × 10^9.
  • How many parts does PPB refer to?
    PPB refers to 1 part per 1,000,000,000 parts, or 10^9 parts.
  • Why do we use PPM and PPB instead of percent for very dilute solutions?
    We use PPM and PPB because percent is not precise enough for extremely low concentrations.
  • How is the calculation for PPM similar to mass percent?
    Both use the ratio of solute to solution, but PPM multiplies by 10^6 instead of 100.
  • What units can be used for PPM and PPB calculations?
    Both mass (grams) and volume (milliliters) can be used for PPM and PPB calculations.
  • Which is a finer measure of concentration, PPM or PPB?
    PPB is a finer measure of concentration than PPM.
  • What is the relationship between 1 PPM and 1 PPB in terms of concentration?
    1 PPM is 1,000 times greater than 1 PPB.